Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Dec. 10
There is an open investigation for stealing at Dieterich Hall.
Dec. 11
A summons was issued to Mark Devaughan, 19, for littering at Dieterich Hall.
Dec. 12
A summons was issued to Yordy Talavera, 18, and Tyler Nickerson, 19, for possession of drug paraphernalia at Millikan Hall.
Dec. 13
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Dec. 15
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Jan. 14
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Dec. 1
A summons was issued to David D. Barger, 53, for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended on the 1100 block of North College Drive.
There is an ongoing investigation for Larceny on the 600 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 2
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 800 block of East Third Street.
Dec. 5
A summons was issued to Tanner L. Daugherty, 21, of Bethany, Missouri, for disorderly conduct on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Dec. 6
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Christopher B. Arrocha, 30, for no valid driver’s license on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 900 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a hit and run on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
Dec. 7
A summons was issued to Kodi M. Heflin, 25, for speeding on the 300 block of East 16th Street.
A summons was issued to Dillon R. White, 18, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, for driving while intoxicated, failure to obey a posted sign and leaving the scene of an accident on the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of North Main Street.
Dec. 8
A summons was issued to Caroline M. Schwertley, 18, for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, no valid driver’s license and an equipment violation on the 500 block of West Seventh Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 500 block of South Buchanan Street.
Dec. 9
A bicycle was recovered on the 100 block of East South Hills Drive.
A lost or stolen wallet was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 10
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1000 block of North Mulberry Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 300 block of East Summit Drive.
Dec. 11
A summons was issued to Colton M. Leslie, 19, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, careless and imprudent driving and possession of another’s driver’s license on the 300 block of North Saunders Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1400 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Michael E. Enyart Jr., 38, for driving while suspended on the 200 block of East South Avenue.
Dec. 12
A summons was issued to Latonya R. Ilongo, 47, of Kansas City, Missouri, for driving while suspended and speeding on the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for animal neglect on the 200 block of Volunteer Avenue.
Dec. 13
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 500 block on North Buchanan Street.
A lost or stolen license plate was reported on the 100 block of West 11th Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 2800 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 100 block of North Depot Road.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Isaiah J. Gonzales, 19, of Grandview, Missouri, for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Grant M. Maupin, 20, of Marshall, Missouri, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D. on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Dec. 14
A summons was issued to Derek M. Horne, 26, of Stanberry, Missouri, for disorderly conduct on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Dec. 16
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 400 block of North Main Street.
Dec. 17
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 700 block of West Thompson Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a vicious animal on the 400 block of West Lieber Street.
A summons was issued to Willie R. Morin, 27, of Grant City, Missouri, for careless and imprudent driving, failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying the plates of another at the intersection of U.S. Highway 136 and Jet Road.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle on the 1700 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Violet C. Johnston, 28, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Dec. 18
A lost or stolen chainsaw was reported on the 200 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Dec. 20
A summons was issued to Lindsey J. Coffman, 26, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying the plates of another and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 800 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Steven M. Richardson, 22, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Dec. 21
A wheelbarrow was recovered on the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
Dec. 23
A summons was issued to Donald E. Thacker, 25, for disorderly conduct on the 200 block of Park Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
Dec. 24
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 1100 block of Crestview Drive.
A summons was issued to Alexander J. Snow, 23, for possession of marijuana on the 900 block of North Dewey Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 26000 block of Ivory Road.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of East Third Street.
Dec. 25
A summons was issued to Bryan L. Heckman, 34, for no valid driver’s license on the 300 block of South Buchanan.
Dec. 30
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 31
License plates were recovered on the 1400 block of East First Street.
Jan. 1
A summons was issued to Felicia-Jo R. Grout, 19, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, for minor in possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of West Third Street.
A summons was issued to Melissa D. Hall, 21, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, for no valid driver’s license and an equipment violation on the 300 block of West Third Street.
A summons was issued to Frank K. Peterson, 19, of Warrensburg, Missouri, for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and minor in possession on the 200 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Colby J. Pankua, 33, for driving while intoxicated and speeding on the 100 block of East South Hills Drive.
A summons was issued to Jerry L. Buoy, 58, of Laurel, Nebraska, for driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 100 block of East Summit Drive.
Jan. 2
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1400 block of North Dewey Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 700 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Cole E. Phillips, 21, for excessive acceleration on the 300 block of North Buchanan Street.
Jan. 3
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 400 block of West Lieber Street.
A summons was issued to Tracie R. Wagner, 45, for Barnard, Missouri, for no valid driver’s license and failure to register a motor vehicle on the 2800 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Kobie D. Plummer, 17, of Maitland, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated, improper display of license plates and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on the 900 block of South Main Street.
Jan. 4
Money was recovered on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Jan. 5
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Ozzie E. Rodriguez, 25, of Chandler, Arizona, for resisting arrest and affray on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Nickala A. Allen, 23, for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Jan. 6
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 200 block of South Hester Street.
Jan. 7
A summons issued to Jessie L. Godsey, 36, for driving with a revoked license on the 200 block of North Munn Street.
Jan. 8
A summons was issued to James L. Lanham Jr., 30, of Elwood, Kansas, for failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding on the 1400 block of North Country Club Road.
A summons was issued to Ryan C. McGehee, 35, of Neosho, Missouri, for failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying the plates of another and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Jan. 9
A summons was issued to Levi J. Mueller, 20, for possession of a fake I.D. on the 1500 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Jason M. Milbourn, 38, for failure to register a motor vehicle and displaying the plates of another.
A summons was issued to Rachel A. Long, 21, of Guthrie Center, Iowa, for driving while intoxicated, no valid driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Jan. 10
A summons was issued to Justin L. Vogl, 20, for minor in possession and speeding on the 500 block of West Fourth Street.
Jan. 13
There is an ongoing investigation for a lost or stolen license plate on the 400 block of West Eighth Street.
Jan. 14
A summons was issued to Madison E. Fentiman, 20, for minor in possession and speeding on the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
A summons was issued to Sydney D. Jackson, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, for careless and imprudent driving on the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
