University officials proposed an increase in tuition and fees, along with room and board, for the 2022-23 academic year. If the measure passes, students who are Missouri residents could expect to pay around $25 more per credit hour before financial aid.
For Missouri residents, the first option in the proposed measure includes an increase of 3.9%, around $702, for an average of 28 credit hours in 2022. Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick mentioned that though these prices are going up, so would financial aid per student. After aid, the increase would be around $449 per student.
For a Missouri-nonresidential student — any student who is a nontaxpayer in Missouri — it would be around $830 more for 28 credit hours and then $470 after aid for one year.
Carrick and Vice President of Student Affairs Matt Baker presented these new proposals for increases in bills to the Student Senate March 9.
The numbers Carrick presented were if these increases were implemented in the 2022 fiscal year, though she strongly supports spreading the fee increase over two years to not impact student affordability and ensure welfare of the University. She will propose a two-year plan to the Northwest Board of Regents.
“If I put my blinders on as a finance person, I would say put it all on one year because there is a financial impact on the University,” Carrick said. “At the same time, if there is an affordability challenge and students don’t come at all, then we have to find that balance.”
If the increase was spread out over two years for Missouri-resident students, their tuition would be an estimated $406 more for the 2022 fiscal year and then $296 more the following year, plus any Consumer Price Index changes for the 2023 year.
The proposed increase also means Missouri-nonresidential students would pay $533 more for 2022 and then $296 the following year, plus any CPI changes for 2023. For this increase, there was no definitive number provided on how much the CPI would raise tuition. Carrick said that the CPI has been anywhere from less than 1% all the way to a 9% increase after factoring in fees.
After hearing Carrick’s presentation, Student Senate members said they were concerned about the possible number of students who only stay for one year if they do the two-year plan.
Carrick said it was nothing to be worried about and that the University would dip into its savings to cover money lost from students who only attend for one year.
“We are performing within reason and certainly to our budgets,” Carrick said. “We, over the last 10 years, have worked really hard to build the appropriate level of reserves to where we don’t have to panic.”
Overall, the potential impact on tuition and fees would be around a 3.9% increase if they only do the single-year plan. If the University decides to make this increase over two years, then it would be a smaller increase. Room and board would also have a 3% increase, but it will all be in the 2022-2023 academic year instead of being spread out over two years.
There was also a proposal of having a single-blended rate between all courses for tuition. Last week, some members of Student Senate asked about the online course fee. The single-based rate was presented as a solution to the difference in these fees.
The online course fee originated when online students were the only ones who used Canvas, but now that all students use it, the University has proposed a single fee of around $702 for all students in replacement of the online course fee.
“Whether you’re taking an on-ground course, an online course, a course in Kansas City or a blended course, it’s all the same tuition rate,” Carrick said. “It makes sense for the blended rate so you’re all paying for that service.”
Some senators brought up the fact that they’re wanting to raise these prices during a pandemic and thought it would be a better idea to do it over two years to help affordability for students.
Despite the change in tuition, fees, and room and board, Carrick said the University is doing well financially.
“We’ve managed expenses well across the organization, and our enrollment for spring is up, especially for our graduate students and international students,” Carrick said. “We’re performing well.”
Student senate passes a fee decrease for next semester
After deliberation at last week’s meeting, Student Senate passed the proposal of lowering the co-curricular fee that is charged to students’ accounts each year by 10 cents per credit hour, per student.
Two years ago, the co-curricular fee was increased from 40 cents to 50 cents per credit hour. Now, after starting the year with a surplus of money that wasn’t spent, Student Senate finds it can still fulfill the needs of students without the 10 cents.
Student Senate President Kirayle Jones said he thinks the decrease is sustainable and won’t need to be increased in the coming years. He also said that he thinks the $3 to $4 students are going to save is a positive to lowering the fee, but there’s more to it than just saving students’ money.
“I am more concerned about the money we are sitting on as a Student Senate and just having that in the separate account,” Jones said. “I think this is the best decision when it comes to keeping us on task and making sure we use that money when we have it.”
Jones started with opening the floor for discussion on what the senators found after talking to their constituents.
Off-Campus Representative Ryan Shurvington said that when he was talking to other students, they said the money they would be saving from the reduction wouldn’t be as important as what Student Senate could do with the overall money.
The next few senators agreed with keeping the fee the same until Senior Class President Madison Cobb said that in her four years of being on Senate she has seen an excess amount of money that wasn’t used and could possibly be used in other places on campus.
Other senators agreed with Cobb, and Jones also said that the money Senate has in an account right now is enough to cover the possible amount that student organizations could ask for in appropriations or donations.
“We are talking thousands of dollars,” Jones said. “If we have every student organization come in and ask us for two grand, we are still not going to be totally out of money. That’s our wiggle room.”
After some more discussion, Senate took it to a vote with three possible options on what to do with the fee. The first was to keep it the same, another was to decrease it and the final option was to keep it the same and allocate some money to somewhere else.
The motion to decrease the co-curricular fee for the 2021-22 school year was passed in a 24-10 vote by members in attendance.
Carrick did not respond to several attempts for an interview prior to publication.
