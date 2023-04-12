After changes in location over the last couple of years, the Maryville farmer’s market is set for a new location in downtown Maryville.
The new location will be at the corner behind Nodaway Valley Bank on West Fourth Street to North Buchanan Street. The market will be open 8 a.m. to noon nearly every Saturday from May 20 until September.
Autumn Quimby, owner of Homemade by Autumn, started her business by making T-shirts and other items for family and friends, but after COVID, it turned into a full-time job. After finding out the location for the farmer’s market in 2020 was no longer able to host the event, she took the reins on finding a new spot for small businesses and local vendors to be able to sell their products.
She said moving the farmer’s market to downtown not only benefits the vendors at the market, but it helps bring more foot traffic to the brick-and-mortar businesses.
“A market belongs downtown with downtown businesses,” Quimby said. “It just makes sense for us as small business owners to move back in with other small business owners and support each other. …When the majority of successful farmers markets are in the heart of downtown, that's where we want to be.”
Quimby worked with Downtown Maryville, a nonprofit organization that works to revitalize downtown Maryville through working with the city and businesses, to map out a plan of moving the market to downtown.
Director of Downtown Maryville DeeAnn Davison said there are many markets across different cities that are housed in downtown areas, and this new location not only benefits the vendors, but the people attending the market.
“If people are downtown shopping in our brick and mortar stores and see the proximity of the farmers market, that our hope is, then they'll hop over there and vice versa,” Davison said. “... Just the visibility of having both of those things together works in tandem.”
Quimby said they are in the process of finding local businesses to sponsor the market to provide discounts to attendees. These discounts will be on a shopping bag that people can buy for the market.
“If you bring in a farmer's market bag that you got from the market, those discounts should last all season,” she said. “So we're in the process of getting them signed up right now and then we'll make the shopping bags. It'll be similar to the band cards that the middle school of high school do.”
Those who are interested in being a vendor at the market can attend a vendor’s meeting at 6 p.m. April 25 at Maryville Public Safety. At this meeting, plans for parking will be made, and vendors will sign waivers prior to the market. Anyone wanting to set up a tent at the farmer’s market is required to have handmade or homegrown items, provide their own tent and pay a $5 fee for every week they attend.
Despite there still being a month before the market starts up, Quimby said she has heard positive feedback about the change in location, and people have already started signing up for spots to sell their items.
“We are very thankful for the support the community has for downtown and downtown Maryville, whether it's financially or through the volunteers,” Davison said. “Until I was hired in this position last year, it was completely volunteer run. … So just, you know, those volunteers helping out and then of course, the entrepreneurs that are investing their time and money to improve the downtown. It's just amazing.”
