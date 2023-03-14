Beverly Clinkingbeard published her third book “Possum Walk” Nov. 11, 2022, under her childhood name Jennie Edwards. The book is inspired by her late mother sharing an eye-opening experience of a young teacher as she learns the children of Possum Walk School have much to teach her.
Clinkingbeard's mother was a teacher at Possum Walk Schoolhouse during the Great Depression. The school was located in Lamar Station, a pioneer station in Nodaway County. Her mom was from Iowa, so Missouri was quite a change for her. Clinkingbeard said her mother didn't realize the little things and the life these children could teach her about in a country town. In the book, she is based on the main character, Blanche.
“Blanche is a young lady with a two-year teaching certificate,” Clinkingbeard said. “She is ready for her first job and prepared to teach at the elementary grade level. However, she discovers a tight job market and takes temporary employment until an unexpected teaching opportunity is presented.”
Clinkingbeard and her sister grew up on a farm in the country, describing their childhood as safe. Clinkingbeard said they always traveled, which her mom loved. Clinkingbeard said she loved reading and had great compassion and personality.
She started documenting her mother's story: She was staying with Clinkingbeard, and they started talking about her experiences at Possum Walk. Clinkingbeard said her favorite part of writing this book was getting to know her mom before she was a parent. She learned through her mother's experiences and realized how different it was during the depression and what a struggle it was.
Taking her mom's story and fictionalizing it, Clinkingbeard said it was the first book she started. She also said she promised her mother that sharing her story would be something she would like and appreciate.
It was a long writing process with lots of interruptions, and Clinkingbeard even wrote two books, “Chore Boy” and "Oakdale,” before publishing “Possum Walk.” She described “Possum Walk” as an adult read, but it's a safe topic for young adults. Clinkingbeard hopes her readers are able to just relax and enjoy it.
“I want it to be a comfortable read for people,” Clinkingbeard said.
Clinkingbeard said she always enjoyed writing and documenting things. She also has 50 years' worth of diaries. When she attended secretarial school and would audit evening classes, a writing professor at Indiana University told her to get busy. She said this kind of pushed her into her hobby of writing.
She shared that she enjoyed writing articles for fun, so she would write stories and send them to the newspapers, such as the Nodaway News Leader. Clinkingbeard said she never cared if they got published, she just enjoyed writing them.
Clinkingbeard now uses her love for writing and documenting to create books about past experiences. Her book “Chore Boy” is based on child labor laws, and “Oakdale” was inspired by her grandmother, who spent time in a tuberculosis sanatorium.
“I may be the writer, but other people did the story,” Clinkingbeard said.
