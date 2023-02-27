Three Boy Scouts were awarded the Outstanding Public Service Award for their volunteer work at the Feb. 27 City Council meeting.
Mayor Tye Parsons presented the award to Alex Rice, Dane Henderson and Logan Henderson for the work the boys put in during their Eagle Scout projects. The service award was created in 2019 to recognize members of the community and city employees who exceed expectations and make Maryville a better place.
“Over the last year, the City Council has had the pleasure of hearing from several youth who provided leadership and dedicated projects to improve our local park system,” Parsons said.
Rice was recognized for his work of preserving and cleaning the veterans’ memorials on the Nodaway County Courthouse lawn and cleaning the Freedom Rock at Franklin Park. He set out to complete the project before July 4, but finished in a single day due with the help of 28 volunteers.
Dane and Logan Henderson presented their projects at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting. The two proposed the idea over a year ago to work together to clear growth, create outdoor classrooms and help out Maryville Parks and Recreation with Robertson-Christ Park.
“We’ve received positive feedback from the community and from neighbors around the area saying how good it looks,” Dane Henderson said at the Jan. 9 Council meeting. “People are coming back. People are taking their dogs out on a walk, or having picnics, kids are coming back and playing in the bushes and, you know, having fun.”
Dane Henderson completed the first phase of the project by clearing out pathways, spreading mulch around trees to prevent weeds and power washing the bathrooms. During this phase, 59 volunteers throughout the community spent over 300 hours cleaning the park.
Lane Henderson set out to make outdoor classrooms as the second phase of the project. Him and other volunteers cut down two dead trees to create stumps as seats for the two classrooms and paths in and out of the areas.
“All three recipients of the Outstanding Public Service Award tonight worked vigorously to improve our park assets while reducing maintenance burdens placed on staff,” Parsons said. “... Your leadership and hard work sets a tremendous example and reminder of how special the Maryville community is. Thank you for your outstanding public service.”
Other City Council Business:
The Council approved a contract with Motorola Solutions Inc. for two Motorola portable radios for the Maryville Police Department for $11,395.90. The police department was awarded a Missouri Local Law Enforcement Block Grant which will reimburse the city for these costs.
An ordinance regarding open burning regulations was amended by the Council. Previously, there were three open burning periods from April 1 to April 14, July 17 to July 31 and Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. The new ordinance will allow for lawful open burning year-round with safety limitations and regulations.
The Council approved a contract with Snyder & Associates for engineering services for the Franklin Park Sanitary Sewer Improvements. The city issued a request for proposals for the Maryville Sanitary Sewer Conversion Project in 2019, but due to available funds, weren’t able to complete the improvements to the park. Snyder & Associates offered a proposal for $12,000 to revise the plan specifications, construction drawings, underground utility survey and bidding documents.
The Council approved a contract with Streetlogix for pavement asset management software for $12, 750. The annual subscription will cost $5,750 and will allow city staff to evaluate the state of street networks.
