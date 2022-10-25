Missouri is still struggling with the ongoing teacher shortage caused by inadequate pay, and while this has a great effect on K-12 educators from schools of all sizes, the shortage has also taken a toll on substitute teachers.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 681 into law, loosening the requirements to be a certified substitute teacher. Individuals interested now only have to earn 36 semester hours at an accredited university. Prior to this, 60 semester hours were required. Another option for becoming a substitute is to be a high school graduate and complete a 20-hour training program approved by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Logan Lightfoot, superintendent of the Maryville R-II School District, said that while its numbers for substitute teachers are down, it’s not the worst.
“Compared to previous years, we’re down. I would say probably everyone in our state is the same way,” Lightfoot said. “We’re not in crisis-mode at this point. We’re at a level where it does hurt. We want to make sure that whether we’ve got short-term or long-term absences with our regular staff, that we’ve got quality people to put in our classrooms, and that's harder to find over the past couple of years.”
Nodaway County is all too familiar with the teacher shortage. Not only have two school districts switched to four-day weeks to keep and attract staff, the University has been affected as well, with student teachers filling in for substitute teachers. The University also received a $40,000 grant from the DESE to launch the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program.
Lightfoot said the school district currently has a pool of 54 substitute teachers. For comparison, at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the district had 70.
“Pre-pandemic, we were even higher than that,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot said where substitute teachers are usually needed the most are in long-term positions, mainly being when a teacher is on maternity leave, where substitutes are usually hired for six to nine weeks. He said demand for substitutes rises for high school in the spring when there are more events in the afternoon, such as baseball and track and field.
“When I say ‘subs,’ you’re not going to necessarily need a full-day sub, but you need coverage from lunch to the end of the day,” Lightfoot said. “So that’s a pretty hard scramble in the spring.”
Lightfoot said that one thing that helps Maryville R-II out in particular is its relationship with the University, and it can receive help from student teachers and education majors stepping in, which is not something a lot of school districts in northwest Missouri have the benefit of.
Lightfoot said to combat this, the Maryville R-II Board of Education raised the substitute pay 12 months ago, and it will remain competitive in the pay market in order to attract more teachers.
“Having a good relationship with the University certainly helps, being able to utilize our college students in a pinch, those kinds of things don’t hurt us by any means,” Lightfoot said. “Historically, Maryville has a solid pool [of substitutes] whether it be retired educators, whether it be those folks that have long-term subbed in our buildings and know our kids, that certainly does help.”
