The Northeast Nodaway school district held a special Suicide Prevention Walk after its JV softball game against Jefferson C-123 Sept. 22. The school district partnered with the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville to host the walk since September is Suicide Prevention Month. The theme of the walk was “Be the light,” as small flashlights were handed out to the participants who walked a lap around the ballfield as inspirational music played.
Once the softball game ended shortly after 8 p.m., Northeast Nodaway school counselor Abbie Groomar said a few words as the walk began.
“In 2020, there was an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts. It’s important to know that suicide is preventable,” Groomar said. “Regardless of socio-economic background or upbringing, our teens and young adults can be impacted by this.”
Groomar continued the speech, saying that in the past year, there were over 70 teenagers and young adults that went into Mosaic’s emergency department for their mental health crises. Groomar also said that sucide prevention is especially important in rural communities, which are more vulnerable to suicides, due to more access to firearms, more drug and alcohol abuse and fewer health care providers and emergency medical facilities.
Mosaic reached out to Northeast Nodaway to host the walk and take part in the Be The Light Campaign, a non-profit organization focused on mental health.
“Nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide, while nine (percent) have attempted to take their life,” Groomar said. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24.”
The speech included ways to identify if someone you know is contemplating suicide, such as isolation, anxiety, substance abuse, rage and expressing hoplessness.
“The good news is there’s always someone there to talk to. With the new National Suicide Prevention number 988, it is easier than ever to reach someone when you are in need,” Groomar said. “Let’s be a light for those who are feeling the darkness and remember that we can truly create hope through action.”
Groomar also talked about how to improve one’s mental health, such as limiting time on social media and to remember your reasons for living, mainly family and friends. Students, parents and other softball attendees walked around the field with their own flashlights and with the field lights on. One of the students attending was senior Lauren McIntyre.
“It’s really important to raise awareness because I think it’s something that people don’t talk about as much as they should. It’s good to bring it into small communities. I feel like there’s such a stigma surrounding it,” McIntyre said. “As a young person, I think the fact that young people were here and brought together is definitely good because it probably hits us the hardest, but we don’t talk about it.”
After the participants finished their walk around the field, the music concluded and the ballfield was emptied following the game and the walk.
