Emporia State University is seeking a new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and one of the four candidates is Northwest’s own Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Greg Haddock.
Emporia’s search comes after the previous Provost George Arasimowicz resigned from the position in late January. Arasimowicz had only held the position for eight months, even serving as interim president after the resignation of Allison Garrett.
The provost and vice president for Academic Affairs position would serve as the chief academic officer of Emporia State, as well as its recognized academic programs in other departments of the university. Those include the teachers college, college of liberal arts and sciences, the school of business and the school of library and information management.
Haddock is currently Northwest’s associate provost of graduate and professional studies. Haddock has worked at Northwest for 26 years, and has spent the last 14 of those years in an administrative role. Haddock has been a faculty member, department chair, Faculty Senate president, department Chair Council president, interim dean of the graduate school, acting dean of the college of business and professional studies, vice provost and currently associate provost of graduate and professional studies.
Haddock is the dean of six different academic units, online education, international affairs and the graduate office at Northwest, Haddock wrote in his letter of intent that this has given him an opportunity to ‘streamline conversations, plans and contribute to the strategy to bolster enrollment in areas that could grow.’
One of the other candidates is Sean Lane. Lane is the dean for the college of arts, humanities and social sciences at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and has been in this position since 2018. In Lane's letter of intent, he writes that his ‘unique background is an excellent fit’ for provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Emporia State.
Another candidate is Brent Thomas. Thomas has worked at Emporia State since 2006, originally starting off as an associate professor and is currently the dean of the college of liberal arts and sciences. In his letter of intent, Thomas says that Emporia is his home, Emporia State is his university and is committed to continuing to work with and improve it.
The last candidate is Alberto Ruiz, professor of kinesiology at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Prior to this, Ruiz was the college’s vice president of Academic Affairs and dean of the college of education and human performance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Ruiz wrote that he is passionate about serving his community and ‘has always aspired to improve the culture and status’ of each organization he has been involved with.
Haddock respectfully declined to speak with the Missourian, wanting to stay neutral while Emporia continues their search process, while also not making it seem like he would be resentful if he were not selected. As of Nov. 29, Emporia has not announced who they will hire.
