For the first time since August 2020, Northwest students who are enrolled in fall and spring classes attended classes without wearing masks.
The removal of the mask mandate was announced Feb. 25 via an email from Northwest News and took effect Feb. 28. The decision was made following alterations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its mask guidance. The University had followed CDC recommendations for previous iterations of its mandate.
Lt. Amanda Cullin, a member of the Crisis Response Team 2, said Northwest decided to act swiftly after the change.
“We’ve changed quickly before when we implemented mitigation measures because it was recommended by the CDC. We did it the other way around,” Cullin said.
The CDC recommendation, which was made a few hours prior to Northwest’s removal of the mandate, said up to 70% of Americans no longer needed to wear masks because vaccinations and herd immunity were, and have been, driving down cases of severe illness. Hospitalization numbers have fallen significantly across the country since January.
The CDC has classified Nodaway County in the high-risk category, which means it would recommends masking for individuals 12 and up. However, Tom Patterson, administrator for the Nodaway County Health Department, said he believes the CDC is using regional data, making for a less accurate picture of the pandemic in the county.
The county is below the high-risk threshold in cases and hospitalizations. Patterson said the percent of inpatient beds in the CDC’s model is likely being skewed by non specific data, placing the county in a higher category.
“We feel like we are firmly in the low to medium (categories),” Patterson said.
As of Feb. 28, the positivity rate in Nodaway County was below 7%, and two residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 but none were at Mosaic - Maryville.
Previously, Northwest had been eyeing spring break as a time when mitigation measures, such as the mask mandate, could be altered. However, Cullin said University officials didn’t feel a need to delay and enforce an outdated recommendation until spring break.
“Aligning with the CDC is what we’ve done from day one. And so, that’s why the change was made as quickly as possible,” Cullin said.
The move has garnered a fair amount of feedback from students, staff and others. Cullin said some have been concerned about those at Northwest who may be immunocompromised, while others have had more of a “finally” reaction to the mandate’s removal.
“We align with what the medical professionals and experts say; we align with the CDC,” Cullin said. “We make incremental decisions so we can change quickly.”
Cullin added that compliance has been high for previous mitigation effortst, and those still wishing to wear a mask can get a KN95 mask from University Police at any time, free of charge.
Mosaic - Maryville will keep its mask mandate for the time being, President Nate Blackford said. The hospital has and will continue to follow the “first in last out” model for mitigation decisions. There have been some discussions about what a removal could look like, but no final decisions have been made, Blackford said.
In its March 1 COVID-19 report, NCHD announced a new death from the virus, the 39th since the pandemic and the first since Jan. 9. The individual was in the 70-79 age category.
COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since omicron's peak in mid-January. The county hasn't posted a double-digit day in new cases since Feb. 15 and active cases have been hovering from high teens to mid-20s during that time span. Mosaic - Maryville has had numerous days without a patient hospitalized with the virus.
“It just kind of takes the pressure off,” Blackford said of the low case and hospitalization rates.
He continued to use a phrase he’s used often in the past to describe his outlook during lulls in the pandemic, “cautiously optimistic.” The county was in a similar situation with COVID-19 in April 2020 before the delta variant hit, leading to significant spikes.
As has been the case throughout the past two years, Northwest cases have followed the same path as the county, falling to five active cases at the time of publication.
"Every week we get along without another wave of this stuff; we should be better off when we do see it again,” Patterson said.
President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address March 1 hinted at a return to normal that hasn’t been seen since COVID-19 first made landfall in the U.S. Patterson said he hopes the pandemic is reclassified as an endemic — a less severe state normally used to describe a virus with static rates — by the summer.
