As summer approaches, many students are looking for opportunities to gain valuable work experience through internships. Northwest offers help to students in need of tips on how to secure a job and make the most out of their experiences.
Internships can be required by certain majors or wanted by students to gain experience for future careers. They can provide opportunities for individuals to acquire essential job skills and gain insight into their strengths and weaknesses in various aspects of the job.
Assistant Director of Career Services Travis Kline said the best first step for students looking into applying for apprenticeships is to tell everyone. He also said to be open-minded, wanting a specific job at a certain company can be hard to get, so students have to look at different organizations with similar opportunities.
“Everyone you know is a potential contact for future networking opportunity,” Kline said. “Tell as many people as you possibly can when you’re looking.”
The Career Services office offers tons of networking opportunities for students who are looking for internships or even jobs after graduation. It offers events like Mock Interview Days, Career Day, Career Pathing and Summer Job Fair, which is 9 a.m. to noon April 4 in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
These events help build connections and learn important skills that are valuable in the process of looking for any professional experience. Kristin Little is the Career Services coordinator, and she said the best thing a student can do is to start going to these events when they are freshmen and keep attending them throughout their time at Northwest. When students do start looking for jobs, they can fall back on the relationships they’ve already built from these events.
“I think that’s probably one of the hardest things for us to wrap our minds around is all the opportunities that we provide and how many students are missing out on them because they don’t participate in them,” Little said.
Kline said a misconception many students have is that a resume is just something they make up real quick and use for all positions they apply for. Resumes are meant to fit the job descriptions so students should put in experiences that fit the role and skill sets of the job they are applying for.
Experience is not just jobs students have had. Kline said he tries to tell students to stray away from labeling this section of the resume “work experience.” This is because experience can be anything you have or are doing that can be a representation of using skills related to the future opportunity.
Northwest is partnered with a software called Wisedoc, a tool for students who need to build their resumes but don’t know how. Wisedoc walks people through the beginning to end of filling out your resume, it's not just templates.
“Really the cover letter is your chance to tell your story to the employer, ” Kline said. “ I feel like even if they don’t require a cover letter a lot of time they appreciate it.”
When students do land an interview with a company, Career Services, teachers and advisers are great ways to get advice and help through what an interview process may look like. Little said students can walk in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have a mock interview with someone in the office to better prepare themselves.
Northwest advocates student success and preparing students for their futures, but the students themselves need to show up to get the most out of what Northwest provides. Career Services provides help and resources for students who are in need of help finding a job. It doesn’t get you the job, but it is there to help peers to get through those scary steps.
“Let us kinda take some of the stress off of the search, 'cause it’s hard,’” Kline said. “I mean when you’re under pressure and gotta have an internship class to graduate, there is a lot of pressure that goes with that.”
