The Northwest Board of Regents approved an increase in tuition and fees for students for the 2022-2023 academic year at its March 17 meeting.
The proposal, made by Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick, included a 4% increase in tuition for both undergraduate and graduate students. This increase would reflect a $12.18 increase per credit hour for both undergraduate Missouri resident and non-resident students. This would raise undergraduate tuition by an estimated $645.90 a year based on a student who takes 28 credit hours.
Undergraduate students will also see a $4 per credit hour fee increase to allow student minimum wage to be raised to $10.30.
Graduate students will see an increase of 4% in their tuition for the next academic year. Business students will have a $13.60 per credit hour increase, Computer Science and Information Systems will see $13.40 and other graduate programs will be increased by $11.60. The proposal also included an increase in the education specialist program by $25 per credit hour.
Northwest was voted as one of the top five most affordable universities in Missouri, giving out around $25 million in scholarships and tuition grants to students each year. Carrick said this increase is necessary, but keeping tuition affordable is still a priority.
The talks about increases in tuition and fees boiled down to two things: state funding and inflation. Carrick started off the proposal with state appropriations Northwest has received in the past, saying that though there has been an increase in state funding over the past few years it hasn’t all been received.
Carrick said due to expenditure restrictions from the state, $3.9 million of the $30 million Northwest was allocated was never obtained. This year, there was a 5.4% increase in allocation, which only covers about 1.6% of Northwest’s budget.
“So, more helpful than we’ve had in the past, certainly doesn’t make up for what we’ve been through in recent years, but a step forward I guess you could say,” Regents Chair John Moore said. “Not enough to cover all of the inflationary increases that we’re going to experience.”
Regent Jason Klindt said he’s seen enrollments continues to rise and the state appropriations have increased. He questioned the tuition raise.
“Since I’ve been on this Board, there’s not been a year where we didn’t raise tuition, and I think that might just be the way of higher education right now,” Klindt said. “But my question is … what would need to change, I guess, to get us to a spot where we didn’t need to do these every-year tuition increases?”
Carrick explained “looking at the sticker price” of the increase doesn’t take into account the other ways the University can help students with cost of attendance. Carrick said though tuition was going up, Northwest’s scholarship model has been reviewed as one of the best in the state to try and give money back to students.
Though there was some pushback during the meeting, this increase was less than what was permitted by the Higher Education Student Funding Act. The act doesn't allow universities to raise tuition and fees to that above the consumer price index, which currently sits at 7%. Carrick said Northwest’s increase for students living on campus is 5.2%.
The Regents passed the tuition and fees increase in a 5-2 vote. Regent Klindt and Regent Lydia Hurst voted against the proposal.
