Northwest officials presented the University’s overall budget for fiscal year 2021 at the latest Student Senate meeting March 2. In that presentation, officials said Northwest does not plan on gaining or losing revenue.
University Budget Overview
Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick and Vice President of Student Affairs Matt Baker led the presentation over the University’s overall budget in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom. Carrick and Baker said in order for the Student Senate to understand the potential effects of changing the co-curricular fee, they had to understand the entire University budget.
“We budgeted the same amount of expenses as revenues … we do not budget a profit,” Carrick said in the presentation. “Our goal is to break even on an annual basis.”
The University estimated in the Education and General budget — the largest revenue driver for Northwest — that expenses would total $99,344,593 for the fiscal year 2021. Northwest expected revenues to match that figure. For the Auxiliary Services budget for the fiscal year 2021, the University projected $25,363,300 in expenses and also plans to break even with its revenues.
Co-curricular Fee
After the budget, Student Senate President Kirayle Jones started the conversation on changing the co-curricular fee that is charged to students’ accounts every year.
Jones began discussions by proposing a decrease of no specific amount. He said that he felt Student Senate had plenty of funds in the rollover budget, so a decrease would not be detrimental to the Senate’s functions.
“I think, right now, we have gotten to a point to where we are working with too much,” Jones said in the discussion.
The current fee is 50 cents per credit hour per student, but due to the excess amount of money from the past few years, Jones thought that it was pertinent to change the fee.
He then gave the example that if the Senate decided to decrease the co-curricular fee by 10 cents per credit hour that Student Senate’s funds would decrease by roughly $14,000. This decrease would save students enrolled in 12 credit hours about $1.20 per semester.
Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Kori Hoffmann said the projected budget can’t be confirmed until next year based on the fact that the fee is charged by credit hour.
“Credit hours fluctuate year to year, so it's hard to project next year, and we won’t have an exact budget until we are a couple weeks into school and count how many credit hours there are,” Hoffmann said.
Jones also proposed the idea that the Senate could continue with the same 50 cent fee but only keep around 40 cents per credit hour for their own budget. The other 10 cents leftover would be repurposed into a fund for a scholarship for the extra $14,000.
“A lot of you guys talked about Canvas fees, online fees, class fees and other stuff,” Jones said. “At Student Senate we talk a lot about representing individual students, and making a scholarship to cover those fees would help us secure the connection with students and organizations.”
Jones said that this was just one way that the Student Senate could adjust its funds to more directly support students.
Some Student Senate members brought up concerns about a decrease or adjustment in the funds. These students said they were worried about having enough funds next year to carry out their duties.
Jones said even with a small decrease, he feels that the Senate would still be able to carry out its duties as normal, but they would just have to be more particular on the amount of money they give out to organizations.
“We ask those questions to figure out how they were helping themselves before they came to Senate so we can help them,” Jones said. “I think that is something that we may have gotten away from.”
Jones said he wanted senators to discuss the amount change in the co-curricular fee and to talk to their constituents on the topic before the Student Senate meets again March 9, when it plans to vote on the change. Jones said Student Senate may push back the vote until the following week.
