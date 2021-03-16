Sophomore Christina Short was the first Northwest student to take first place in the Irene Ryan Acting Competition.
While multiple Northwest students have made it to the regional finals of the competition, Short is the only one to have reached the national competition in Washington, D.C.
The Irene Ryan Acting Competition is part of the Region 5 Kennedy Center American Theater Festival. At the beginning of the regional competition, there are 300 students all competing for the same thing 𑁋 for a chance to be one of the 16 finalists.
This contest is not limited to Division II schools, and Short had to go against students from larger schools such as the University of Missouri-Columbia. Among these 16 finalists, the competition is then narrowed down to one winner, who then moves onto the competition in Washington. with a chance at a $5,000 scholarship.
Short said they had an online ceremony, and she was sitting, waiting for her name to be called.
“I was like, ‘Can it go any faster? Please, please, I just want to hear my name,’” Short said.
Then after all the waiting, Short heard what she was waiting for.
“When I heard, all I needed to hear was ‘Northwest’ and I started crying, and I couldn’t stop crying,” Short said. “I heard my name and I was just, like, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock and awe, and I was like ‘I really did that. I did that.’ I couldn’t believe it.”
Short received her first taste of theater when she did show choir in middle school. At the time, it was just a fun activity to her, and Short said she had not put much thought into making theater into a career. Short said she was told about an audition for a summer musical by her middle school choir teacher, an opportunity that she did not pass up.
When Short went to the auditions, she got accepted, and she said she thought to herself, “Okay cool.” That was the first show she ever did in theater.
Short said she loved the experience she had, even though it was just her first time diving into theater.When she got to high school she auditioned for all the shows her school hosted.
Even after she got started with her journey into the theatrical arts, Short said she never would have thought she would end up with this level of success.
“When I started doing theater, it was just a fun thing I wanted to do,” Short said. “But when I got really serious in high school and wanted to make this my profession, I obviously hoped I would win awards, but I certainly didn’t know if I was capable of that.”
Short said that the belief that she could perform so well really sunk in her college freshman year and the summer between her freshman and sophomore year. She said she has received compliments from other cast members and directors before, but in the summer she did a production with other good cast members.
Short said it felt great to hear all the people she worked with for those months and the people who came to watch tell her that they loved it.
Short was nominated to participate in the Irene Ryan Acting Competition in her freshman year of college.
“That also made me think, ‘Maybe this is something that I’m good at, maybe this is something I have a future in,’” Short said.
When she was looking for a school to continue her journey in making theater a career after high school, the Omaha native decided to be a Bearcat because she said Northwest focused on the small stuff as well as the actual acting part. She said the theater department at Northwest tries to give the students an understanding of the basic fundamentals, technical theater and the history of theater.
“That was something I really, really wanted because, as much as I wanted the very intensive working-all-the-time-kind-of-program, I was wanting a program that focused a lot on academic theater and learning the techniques, the history of theater, the history of plays and certain plays you need to know to be a professional theater artist,” Short said.
She said she loves theater in general and wants to continue to be involved in it somehow and beyond college. She credits Northwest for ensuring students are well-rounded as theater artists.
Theater artists are just like athletes. They practice, some daily, to get to a high level of performance. Short said that for the Irene Ryan Acting Competition, it generally is two-scene plays with other people and a monologue, however this year, it was just one person doing two monologues.
“A lot of my work was by myself, working on my two monologues,” Short said.
Short said she would watch the recordings of her monologues to see if there was something that could be improved. She said she spent a lot of time also trying to get into the head of the character that she would try to portray.
Short noted there are multiple ways to practice theater. She said there are acting techniques, such as Alexandrian, to try and embody the character. The technique she uses, Stanislavski, she said, helps her get into the mind of the character.
“I spend a lot of time thinking about, ‘How can I emphasize these characters?’ and, ‘How can I use my body as a way to portray these characters in a way that gives them justice?’” Short said.
For the next part of the competition in Washington, Short said it’s still up in the air if the contest will actually be in person or virtual.
“That’s one of the big things I’m working on, because I know what to do with the camera, but it’s going to be different doing it in person,” Short said.
Short said for each round there are respondents who give feedback and tips on the performance of what to do to improve. She said now that she has a lot of feedback she is going to consider for the next part of the competition.
In the past year, COVID-19 has affected everyone one way or another, and not even Short in theater was an exception.
“It’s hard to put on theater where you can’t be close to each other; it’s hard to rehearse where you can’t see anything but the other person’s eyes, eyebrows and foreheads,” Short said.
Short said that even though she has done all the shows the theater department has put on this year, she is still nervous to perform or audition in person, and with a year where almost everything was virtual, it did not help.
However, Short said she wants to take theater, and as long as it is offered at Northwest, she will continue to do so. She said she embraces the experience of doing theater virtually, especially if online methods stick around.
Short said she does want to be a professional actor after college, but first she wants to go to graduate school after receiving her bachelor’s degree.
“I do want to make money just acting,” Short said. “If Broadway happens, it happens.”
Short said she would have no problem performing elsewhere, though, such as a Chicago theater.
Theater professor Theophil Ross has taught Short in a couple classes and expects to see her again in future classes.
Ross said Short carries energy with her that is impossible to go unnoticed. He said it’s evident whether it is in a performance or in the classroom, and he imagines her friends see that as well.
“I can say that in all of her academic work, she took it seriously and always went deep or completely into the assignments,” Ross said.
Ross said he would have to describe Short as an outstanding performer. He said that she may be great on her own, but that a good performer uses energy from others to act and react to.
Ross said working with other actors and performers well is one of the hardest things performers in theatrical arts do because they have to be able to interact and react to each other in a way that works.
“That’s what I think is one of Christina’s strongest features,” Ross said. “Although she’s very good at monologues, boy, I tell you, when she gets on stage with another actor, she does that exceptionally well.”
Ross said that kind of skill is something that he could tell right away.
Aside from the classroom, Ross has also directed Short a couple times, mainly last year. He said she was in the “Under the Milk Wood” performance that they held last year before the pandemic hit.
“Christina’s role was relatively small, but the thing I enjoyed and appreciated working with her, was that she took it very seriously and put as much effort into that as she would have, I suspect, as a significant role,” Ross said.
Ross said recently he’s worked with Short on a University film where she has a role and is the narrator of the piece. He said that film should be released sometime in the near future.
Joe Kreizinger, theater professor and associate chair of the fine and performing arts department, has directed Short in two play productions. He said he is very proud of Short’s accomplishment.
“To win the Irene Ryan scholarship competition, first place of hundreds of entries from universities of all sizes, including Division I, perhaps the largest honor in the regional festival, is a tribute to her efforts firstly, but also to the hours of prep work ACTF Coordinator and Northwest Artistic Director Kat Bilbo puts in when working with our students,” Kreizinger said.
In his time that he has to work with Short, he said she has a special ability to delve quickly into the spirit of the character she portrays.
Kreizinger said Short is well-deserving of this honor and described her as being an extremely dedicated, hard worker.
“Her character study and preparation is unparalleled,” Kreizinger said. “She asks all the right questions, explores options, and when the time is right, makes bold choices, which make her characters both believable and unforgettable.”
Short said it feels nice to know that the people she works with and those who teach her think so highly of her as a student and a performer.
“It’s nice to know that the directors and professors here do think that I’m putting in the work that I feel I’m putting in,” Short said. “It’s a very validating feeling. It’s nice to know they see that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.