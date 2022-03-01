Assistant professor of art history Karen Britt was featured in the November 2021 issue of National Geographic’s "Unearthing 100 Archeological Treasures of the Past" for her involvement with Huqoq mosaics in ancient synagogues in Israel. Mosaics built on the floors of ancient sites are Britt’s specialty.
The Huqoq excavation project is centered around the excavation of a synagogue built sometime in the late fourth century or early fifth century. This ancient synagogue is special because the floor is a mosaic. Four floor mosaics were found at this site, and it’s Britt’s task to document, research and publish the found mosaics.
Britt was originally pursuing a degree in languages, mainly Greek and Latin, at the University of Cincinnati. Britt planned on teaching Greek and Latin at a private high school, but that changed when she got invited on a trip to Turkey. Her advisor was a classical archaeologist and invited her to help on an excavation site at the ancient city of Troy in the summer of 1995. Britt said she figured out in one day that archeology was something she loved and wanted to continue doing.
“I loved everything about the process of archeology,” Britt said. “That experience was a really pivotal one for me in terms of opening a door to a field that I hadn't really thought about studying.”
Britt declared a double major, adding in archaeology. She earned her Master of Arts in classical and Near Eastern art and a degree in archaeology at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. After earning her degrees, Britt continued archaeology in Greece and Turkey every summer.
Britt found herself interested in floor mosaics from the late Roman period and received her doctorate in art history at Indiana University. She then began working on archaeological projects in the Middle East wherever ancient mosaics were found. Britt started off as one of the many volunteers, but over the years, she worked her way up.
In the summer of 2012, Britt was living in Amman, Jordan, and got an email from a friend urging her to join archeologists at the Huqoq excavation project in the Galilee region of Israel.
“It was unanticipated because normally in Galilee, synagogues don’t have mosaics,” Britt said. “I’ve been back every summer since then, and every summer we have had amazing mosaic discoveries.”
One of the discoveries made on the mosaic floor was a mosaic illustrating the biblical story of Jonah. However, instead of being swallowed by a whale or large fish, the mosaic illustrates Jonah being swallowed by a fish that’s being swallowed by a larger fish, that’s also being swallowed by a larger fish. Britt said that this possibly points to an unknown oral telling of the story of Jonah that differs from the textual traditions currently known.
“It’s causing us to rethink the position of Judaism in the late Roman period in Galilee,” Britt said. “It really shows us how connected they were to trends in large cities. We make a mistake if we think of these as backwater provinces on the edge of the empire because they were not cut off and isolated; it’s clear that there were strong artistic networks there.”
When Britt learned the project she’d helped work on was going to be featured in National Geographic, she was in shock.
“We’re still very much in the process of excavation at the site, and, so, I was stunned that our side had been selected,” Britt said. “It’s really wonderful recognition for the project and the hard work that has been occurring in the Galilee site since they found the mosaics in 2012.”
Britt will return this summer – for the first time in two years since COVID-19 travel restrictions have started to ease – to uncover other areas of the ancient synagogue and the mysteries that lie within the literal sands of time, hoping it’ll be in a state of preservation good enough for reconstruction.
“Archaeology is a team effort, and I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the work of other people,” Britt said.
