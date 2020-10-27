The annual Toys for Tots program is seen by organizers as increasingly important this year, with COVID-19’s increased impact on families being a concern for the quickly approaching holiday season.
Taking place from Oct. 15 through Nov. 30, Toys for Tots is aimed at helping children from newborn to 12 years old receive a gift for the holidays. The organization said it believes it is spreading the meaning of Christmas by giving to underprivileged families, especially this year.
People can support this program by giving toys, a monetary contribution or by sponsoring a toy drive.
There will be barrels at multiple drop-off locations in the county. These locations are Ace Hardware, Bank Midwest, Casey’s (all three Maryville locations), Citizens Bank, Dollar General, El Maguey, HyVee Kitchen, HyVee Gas, Maryville Forum, Meyer Auto, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Rogers Pharmacy, Senior Center and Wells Bank.
Catrina Pelton, chair of the Toy for Tots program, said that the program helped more than 100 families last year and expects to help even more families this year.
Pelton said she believes that it is even more important to give this year because of COVID-19 and the impact it has had on the community.
“With COVID, I see the need exceeding any goals we could set,” Pelton said. “That is also the reason I think this is so important this year.”
Pelton said she thinks it has been a tough year for everyone and that coming together as a community to benefit the children of Nodaway County is a great way to remind people that there is goodness and kindness overflowing in our community.
Even without COVID-19, Pelton said she still believes this program is important for this community.
“I think that the event is crucial to Nodaway County even without COVID,” Pelton said. “It is an opportunity to help spread Christmas cheer and to help those who may be less fortunate than us.”
Pelton said she believes it's important to give children an experience that may inspire them in the future to also give back.
Terri Dawson, who was the program’s chair last year, said it’s always important for people to share a portion of what they have to help others.
“I truly believe that without the Toys for Tots program that some children would have no Christmas at all,” Dawson said in an email to The Missourian. “Someone might not be able to give a lot, but as long as he/she is giving with a grateful heart, that is what counts.”
The Toys for Tots program is funded by the Today’s Civic Women organization. Through this funding and the donations from community businesses and individuals, the program is able to give an abundance of toys to many families in Nodaway County.
Community services provide the program with names, ages and requested gifts of qualifying applicants. With this, members of the organization work together to shop for the requested items that aren’t already in their inventory. Dawson said they do this so that each child can get something special from their wish list.
Dawson said that the community is why the program works so well.
“Our program works well because of the generosity of Nodaway County businesses and residents,” Dawson said in an email. “We wouldn’t be able to provide the same amount/quality of gifts for the children without the community’s support.”
Dawson said that a way the program could expand is to have the organizations shop for specific items that are requested on the applicant’s wish list.
“This would help make the items more individualized to the specific child,” Dawson said in an email.
According to the Toys for Tots organization’s website, the national Toys for Tots program was created by marines to help less fortunate children. It was created in 1947 and has distributed 584 million toys to 265 million children to date.
