COVID-19 has changed the way many businesses function on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, local organizations have taken a hit from the pandemic.
Local organizations are finding ways to ease hardships that COVID-19 has brought about. Working alongside one another and leaning on the community for support have made these difficulties seem less severe.
Nodaway County Senior Center
Nodaway County Senior Center Administrator Amie Firavich, who has worked with the organization for 14 years, said the center has been lucky to see people in the community step up to help out during the pandemic. Firavich said that when the pandemic first came about, the center’s typical older volunteers had backed away with concerns of the virus.
“When COVID hit, you know, everyone was trying to pull together to help in the community,” Firavich said. “We had many volunteers that stepped up and said, ‘Whatever you need to do, I can do it.’”
Firavich said volunteers help with things like getting groceries for the elderly, delivering food or helping at the center. Firavich said that since people have returned to work, and concerns about the virus have dimmed, the organization has returned to the normal number of volunteers as they would have seen before the pandemic.
Aside from the volunteers at the senior center, financial struggles have been the main concern for Firavich. Before the pandemic, the center was struggling with funding for essential products. Since product prices have soared for these kinds of supplies, the center is left with a tight budget purchasing food and other necessities.
The senior center’s expenses increased by almost $32,000 from 2019 to 2020. Raw food costs alone have increased by $8,000, and nonconsumables, such as paper goods, have increased by nearly $5,000.
“It’s frustrating and worrisome,” Firavich said. “The more increases that I worry about, where are we going to be able to get the funding to continue?”
Firavich said that the center is trying to think outside of the box with their current situation and are taking monetary donations from the community.
New Nodaway Humane Society
New Nodaway Humane Society, often a place where people come to volunteer or look at cute animals, has also encountered some changes due to COVID-19. Volunteers and people wanting to see an animal have to call the Humane Society and schedule an appointment prior to visiting the shelter.
Additionally, the Humane Society was unable to hold two big fundraising events during the course of the virus, ultimately affecting its budget. Typically, the organization has a spring and fall luncheon to raise money for the shelter. Not being able to hold luncheons caused the Humane Society’s income to decrease, but because the number of animals is lower than normal, the organization has been able to keep expenses down.
“I feel like our shelter has been very fortunate as far as we’re still getting adoptions; we're still getting these animals into homes,” said Shelter Manager Wendy Combs.
Combs remains hopeful during an unprecedented time to run an organization. She said that when COVID-19 first began affecting the Maryville area, the shelter was seeing higher adoption rates than normal. Combs said that this was likely due to the amount of people who were home from work or working from home.
Combs said that a number of these people, though, came back in and returned the animals after realizing the required maintenance that comes with having pets.
“Unfortunately, I don't like to say it, but they’re very irresponsible and don't think about what it takes to have an animal,” Combs said. “Some people think it's going to be a cakewalk, and it's not.”
Combs said she wants to remind people to keep in mind the costs of caring for these animals, such as vet bills, food expenses and making sure they’re up to date on vaccinations. She also said people should remember that an animal is a 10-to-15-year commitment.
Girl Scouts
Linda Christensen, Girl Scout service unit manager and Troop 3375 leader, said COVID-19 has had an impact on the Girl Scouts interactions with each other and with the community. Some of the organization's meetings are held through Zoom, but with some of the girls being so young, Christensen said that Zoom can be difficult for them.
Along with online meetings, Christensen said the majority of cookie sales have been made online. She said this is the highest number of online cookies sales she has seen in her many years of being involved with Girl Scouts.
Christensen has been involved with Girl Scouts since her daughter, now a senior in high school, was in kindergarten. Christensen is serving her first year as a troop leader.
Additionally, Christensen said that her troop has had to cancel some of their events due to COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“This past summer, we couldn’t even have any day camps,” Christensen said. “That's some things that the girls like to do is have the day camps and cook out and camp out.”
This coming summer, though, Christensen said the Girl Scouts will be able to have these day camps. Christensen added that alongside other organizations in the community, the Girl Scouts are dealing with each day as it comes.
“I think everybody in the community has been experiencing [COVID-19] in their own way,” Christensen said. “I think we’ve all just, you know, been working together, even the communities being in different organizations, just dealing with each day as it comes. We're all in it together.”
