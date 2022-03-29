This year’s Student Senate election will mark the third in a row in which all executive candidates are running unopposed. It will be the fourth consecutive the vice president and secretary positions had only one candidate.
As for the executive ticket, there are four senators running: sophomore Liz Motazedi, who will be running for President; sophomore Nate Brown, who will be running for vice president; junior Garrison Kennedy, who will be running for secretary; and sophomore Jillian McNamara, who will be running for treasurer. They are all running under the “Motivation” campaign.
Campaigning will be from March 28-April 1, voting will be from April 4-8 and results will be announced April 12. Students will be able to vote on CatPaws.
Despite the buzz spanning from the upcoming election, Student Senate continued its normal business by making three appropriations at its March 29 meeting.
The fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha asked for an appropriation of $1180 to fund its Alpha Week.
This will take place April 4-8 and will include multiple events throughout the week.
There will be “Pie an Alpha,'' which will give students the opportunity to pay to pie or dump water on an Alpha Phi Alpha member. This will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 4 between the J.W. Jones Student Union and the Memorial Bell Tower.
Next will be “Phirst Impressions,” which will be from 6-7:30 p.m. April 7 in the Student Union Ballroom. It will be a speed dating event and sexual health awareness seminar.
To finish off the week, Alpha Phi Alpha will host “Phinished Product,” which will be a party from 9-11:30 p.m. April 8 in the Station Center Room. Senate voted unanimously to appropriate the funds.
Bearcat Golf Club requested an appropriation of $1,500 to pay for expenses throughout the next fall and spring golf season. These expenses include polo shirts and entry fees to the national golf tournament and expenses. Senate voted unanimously to appropriate the full amount.
The African Student Organization requested an appropriation of $1,125 to pay for its Taste of Africa' event April 9, which will include a dinner of traditional African food followed by dancing and music.
The appropriation was originally $805, but during the presentation, ASO Treasurer Edidiong Idong-Bassey announced the organization required more than it previously thought due to the cost of the food, which will be imported directly from East Africa. The Senate voted to amend the amount to $1,125 and also voted unanimously to appropriate the funds.
“Taste of Africa brings some vibes and energy to the campus that some organizations might not bring. We bring different tastes and foods and culture so that people can have a wide variety of experiences here on campus,” Idong-Bassey said. “And also, for our African students who may feel homesick, this is the biggest event for us. We remind ourselves of our culture and heritage, and it’s always such a good time.”
The Inclusion Committee also announced during the meeting that Black Student Union and Student Activities Council are having a hygiene product drive from April 1-15. Donation boxes can be found throughout campus for those who are interested in donating.
The Inclusion Committee also announced the International Student Organization will be having a dinner at 6 p.m. April 1 in the Student Union Ballroom. All proceeds will be donated to Save the Children Inc. to support the children affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Tickets will be $8 per person.
