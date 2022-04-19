Northwest Regent Deborah Roach sent a statement to the Missourian with her thoughts from the public comment section of the April 12 Board of Regents meeting. Regents were in “listen-only mode” during the April 12 meeting Regent Chair John Moore said. They did not respond in the open session to comments or questions.
Roach was one of two Regents to vote no on expediting the process of naming the interim president at the April 18 meeting, saying that she wanted another opportunity for public comment at the upcoming May 4 meeting.
Roach said her takeaways are hers alone and are not meant to reflect the views of other regents or the Board.
Roach's Statement on April 12 Board of Regents Meeting
I would like to express a sincere "Thank You" to all that took the time to attend the Board telecom on April 12th and encourage you to ask others to join you in attending on May 4th at 1 pm in Student Union Ballroom. I for one like being able to look into the audience and see those that take the time to attend and show they are interested in what is happening at Northwest.
I sent the email below to the Board of Regents concerning my thoughts on the issues that were expressed by those present on the telecom on April 12th, 2022. The only response I received was from Regent Swaney. I think these issues need to be addressed in the open so we all have a better understanding of what the issues actually are and how we can be more transparent and open with the public now and in the future. Listening to comments and not acting on them or responding is not going to fix "the mess" that was pointed out on the telecom. We as a Board need to find a better way and process of letting everyone know what is taking place and the steps we followed to come to a decision. We cannot share certain information that was discussed in closed session but we can share some of the reasoning and processes we use or should use to determine the decisions we make. I think some basic board training is needed along with some Roberts Rules of Order/communication training so we are aware of exactly what can and cannot be shared. We also need to determine what criteria goes into making certain decisions and how the criteria was established.
I would like to expand a little more on my legislative and board experience and how I came to meet not only Jason Klindt but also Kyle Aubuchon, the Director of Boards and Commissions for Governor Parson. Kyle is the one that will interview candidates that submit their application to serve on the Board of Regents. I also met Kyle when he worked for US Representative Jason Smith. As part of my responsibilities as the Legislative Chair for another organization, I travel to Washington, DC once a year to a legislative forum.
I started my first board experience locally in 1988 when I resurrected our local Missouri Community Betterment Board when I was a local business owner. At that time I was partners in my first business adventure with family members and we operated a successful business for 11 years until health issues forced us to close down. I actually owned and operated a business in the Maryville community for 5 years and embarked on my city government career in 1998 so I have over 30 years of board experience that I hope will serve me well in supporting Northwest. I finished my career retiring from the United States Postal Service with almost 20 years of service to both the USPS and the postal organization I continue to be a part of.
I am currently serving as the Mayor of my community and have been involved on the City Council and as Mayor for over 20 years. During that time I have had the pleasure of meeting many of our area Legislators and those that travel with them at various functions and events such as Great Northwest Day at the Capitol. I also serve as the Legislative Chair for the State of Missouri in another national organization that I belong to and have served on the legislative committee on a national level for a number of years.
I met Jason Klindt through the references below and as stated below, I was contacted and asked if I would be interested in serving on the Board and the process was explained to me. I went online and submitted my application along with the required information and received a phone call and email that my application was accepted. I went for my interview with Kyle Aubuchon and was confirmed in front of a panel with Senator Dan Hegeman sponsoring me and standing up with me in front of the panel. It was a proud moment for me and I appreciate the support of those that thought I was a good candidate to serve Northwest.
Many have asked what the process is for being appointed to a Board or Commission, if you are interested in serving on a Board or Commission, you need to visit the website (boards.mo.gov) to find out what vacancies are available and follow the instructions to apply. There are at least 250 boards and commissions throughout the state where you would have the opportunity to serve.
I will continue to do my best to serve Northwest in the best way I know how. I will make decisions based on facts, data and proof and what I think is best for Northwest, the students, faculty, staff, alumni and the Maryville community and surrounding area. I will continue to do what I think is the right thing, for the right reasons in the right way.
The second section of Roach’s statement was sent to the other Regents April 18.
List of concerns and thoughts shared with us on Tuesday, April 12, 2022!
Lack of trust in the Board
Lack of transparency from the Board
Lack of criteria used to make the determination to not renew a Presidential contract
Lack of vision in presenting a change in direction or mission of the University
Lack of caring about the welfare of the University of a whole, especially the students by the example we are setting as a Board
Lack of accepting input or thoughts from the Bearcat community
Lack of having the ability to listen and pay attention
Lack of values
Lack of communication skills
Lack of leadership
Lack of character
Lack of looking at the real picture and the far reaching impacts it will have
This is why I went to social media. I did not want people associating me with the things listed above. The whole process has been mishandled from the beginning and with total disregard for transparency within the Bearcat community. This situation has been created by us as a Board, not by anyone else so own it!
As for my support of Dr. J, I do not know him as well as you think I do. I met him for the first time at Great Northwest Day at the Capitol in 2010. We sat by each other at lunch and talked about things going on in my community and what was happening at the University. We attended the event that night and I was surprised to receive a letter dated the following day from the President of Northwest Missouri State University addressed to the Honorable Mayor of Grant City stating how nice it was to meet me and visit during lunch. He expressed the hope that we could visit on my turf sometime and he also stated that if Northwest could be of assistance to our community in any way to please get in touch. As a result of that letter I invited him and his wife to come to a City Council meeting and he has actually been to two City Council meetings since 2010 to let us know what programs and other ways they could assist us. We have used the internship program to hire a couple of students to work over the years during the summer to assist with filing, general office work, etc.
Other than meeting them at professional events, I have not had much contact with them but each time I have, they have treated me with respect and dignity. I probably knew Jason as well as anyone, having become acquainted with him when he worked for Senator Blunt and Representative Graves. He is also the one that called and asked if I would be interested in serving on the Board.
Take a long hard look at the list above and tell me the faculty are not upset or that the students aren't aware of what is going on and are not upset! How is the Bearcat community viewing us as a Board? I for one, do not want my name associated with what is taking place, that is why I issued my statement and you were informed that I was done letting anyone else on the Board speak on my behalf. You can ruin your reputation but you are not taking me down with you!
Present the facts and data to me and I will take a look and consider them. Otherwise all I have to base my decision on is what I see and what is put before me although I have heard a lot of stories about football games, statues and fraternities. All I hear are innuendos and suspicions no facts, data or proof!
If you can think of anything I have left off, please feel free to share.
Sincerely,
Debbie Roach, Regent
