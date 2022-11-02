A third-generation Nodaway County native, Robert Rice has served as associate circuit judge since 2020 and is running unopposed this year as a Republican.
Rice said he always knew he was going to go to law school to become a lawyer. Rice graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Northwest and then continued his education at Creighton University pursuing a law degree
Rice’s first job as a lawyer was a criminal defense lawyer for the state of Missouri Public Defender Program. Located in the north central town of Chillicothe, Missouri, he was responsible for two out of the 11 counties in this district. His role was to defend any qualified person who is accused of a crime where jail time is likely. There is a financial analysis involved to qualify for a public defender. Typically those who meet or are under the federal poverty lines would be assigned a public defender.
“My boss was fantastic. As soon as I earned some trust, he let me have my counties, and I got all sorts of trials under my belt and really just learned a lot about people and law and the criminal justice system — what I liked and what I thought we could do better,” Rice said.
When Rice had the chance to move his family back to Maryville, he and his family did. In 2008, Rice opened a private practice with a business partner who he eventually bought out.
“I did anything to keep the lights on- contracts, family law, criminal defense, civil case slop and falls- anything,” Rice said.
Until eventually, he decided to run for political office the only way he knew how- by knocking doors. He was elected and sworn in on Jan. 1 2011 and reelected two more times after that.
During his third term as prosecuting attorney, the associate circuit judge position opened as the previous judge, Doug Thompson, was appointed appellate judge, which determines if laws were applied currently in trials. Rice decided to throw his hat in the ring for the governor to appoint the replacement for the rest of the term.
“The interview was all over the phone and nothing was in person, and I remember the interview where I was on a conference call. There were several people from the governor's office in one room. I was on speaker, and they were asking questions left and right, and I had to answer those questions. About four weeks later, I got a call, and the governor was going to appoint me.”
This whirlwind of turnaround gave Rice four hours to tell his family before it was announced to the world. Since then, Rice has learned as a judge you get to step back, take a breath and listen to what they’re saying.
One of Rice’s priorities has been in the works for two years now and is known as the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.
“It’s a quasi government organization where there’s four participating counties: Nodaway, Holt, Worth and Gentry,” Rice said.
Rice said that while bringing 4 counties together to agree on something has been a big deal, it will have its first meeting Nov. 17 to debut this board. This board will help bring resources to these northern counties to help better the communities in them.
“One of those things that’s a pretty common theme is seeing how much mental health impacts the stuff I see, and the stuff law enforcement and defense lawyers and the community sees how much it is affected by mental health even outside the court system,” Rice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.