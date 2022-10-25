27 miles southeast of Maryville sits an 81,700-square-foot structure built for the Swiss-American Congregation of the Benedictine Confederation. Conception Abbey is a Benedictine Monastery located in Conception, Missouri.
From 2-4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, Brother Thomas Sullivan, professor emeritus of history and director of alumni relations from Conception Abbey, came to present a study about the Bendictine men and women who settled in Nodaway County in the 1880s.
Thomas’s study talked about Nodaway County’s census records of 48 men and women in Conception and six in Maryville in 1880 that came here from Switzerland. The Swiss government at this time was intolerant of religious orders, so the monks were requested to come to the United States to spread monastic life.
Sullivan went over how the monks were brought here, when the abbot of Engelberg was in need of a place of refuge in 1872. Bishop Hogan of the new Diocese of St. Joseph, Missouri, requested a monastery in his diocese.
Two monks traveled to Maryville, Brother Frowin Conrad and Adelhelm Odermatt. Frowin became a priest of the parish in Conception, and Odermatt became the priest of the parish house in Maryville. Two years later, a group of five sisters from Switzerland came to Maryville, but they lived in the parish house with Adelhelm instead of in Conception with Frowin.
“Frowin’s real purpose of coming over was to establish a truly monastic community rooted in the best traditions of European benedictines,” Sullivan said.
He then covered what did they accomplished. The two priests from Maryville accomplished missions from Banard, Bolkow, Hopkins, Pickering and Rosendale, where they served 1,200 souls. Then by 1880, they made the monastery an official abbey.
“The fact that you have this monastery that then had this church that becomes and abbey, thats soemething thats very significant and rare,” President of the Historical Society Elyssa Ford said. “It’s not just a church an abbey is a different designation and is religiously important.”
Ford said she brought Sullivan to talk to the community about his study. Ford said she became interested in the Clyde, Missouri, convent and wrote an article about its national award winning dairy cattle, which was published in the Missouri Historical Review.
“There is still a really significant Catholic population here, but a lot of the younger people may not know some of that history or how complicated it was for there to be Catholic schools, bringing over these Catholic priests,” Ford said. “It was this effort from Europe to send people over to start these religious communities and work with the local Catholic population.”
Northwest senior Jessica Davidson joined Ford in helping with Sullivan’s study. Davidson said she knew little about the topics discussed coming into the study.
“I found the immigration factors very interesting. A lot of times when you research immigration, there is always push factors from where people are coming from but also pull factors of why they came here,” Davidson said. “A lot of times it’s reasonable to be like ‘why did these people in particular want to come to Maryville, Missouri?’ But, when you dig down deeper into the religious reasons and the land based reason, it makes a lot more sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.