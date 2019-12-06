Situated in Hermann Park, a teenage girl dressed in a floral jumpsuit and suede brown block heels was scrolling endlessly through Instagram whilst listening to Katy Perry that could be heard from several feet away beaming from her headphones. Her fingers were frantically swiping up and down as she was clicking and double-tapping through various profiles.
“I wish I had this outfit, it’s goals,” she says.
Scrolling through Instagram has become an obsession with most teenage girls, clicking and double-tapping photos at an instant without realizing what they are liking. Many people are obsessed, as they browse through people’s photos of toned, tanned beach bodies, coordinated outfits and overpriced Lamborghinis and Ferraris which no one can afford.
However, Instagram is well suited to fashion brands; especially for promotion and marketing purposes. Many fashion houses such as Burberry and Chanel use Instagram as inspiration for content of their catwalk shows. According to The Conversation, 90% of Instagram users are under 35, with 54% active on a daily basis.
Instagram is seen as a major influence as there is easier accessibility to browse and find clothing, rather than going to a retail store. According to the Adults Media use and attitudes report, 83% of 16-24 year olds visit social media sites more than once a day, which has grown from 50% since 2012. This is why many global brands are growing in online activity as millennials are highly influenced by how other people portray their lifestyle from their family life to their outfit choices.
The concept of fashion started in the early 1800s, with Gallery of Fashion being the first fashion plate magazine which ran from 1794 to 1803 and contained illustrated images. The magazine would give descriptions of outfits in detail, and it wasn’t until the 1900s when fashion magazines transitioned from fashion plates to photographs.
Now with the increase of online retailing, there is a decline in consumers buying and looking at fashion magazines for inspiration.
For example, fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing’s Instagram consists of celebrity posts, quotes, competitions and models showcasing new collections such as Ashley Graham’s plus size clothing. PLT also adds inspiration posts and fashion images as this brand accepts diverse body types, so they usually portray how the outfits look on various body shapes. The brand has new products daily, so they produce up to six posts per day to ensure consumers get first glimpses of items. The page has more than 10 million followers, with Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin and many other A-listers as PLT ambassadors.
Carly Thompsett, owner of Anaphase Store, which sells clothing, footwear, homeware and cosmetics, posts to Instagram at least three times a day.
“We use Instagram a lot as it’s a great marketing tool as we have only been in business for four years, so we try and make creative posts daily to try and increase our audience,” Thompsett said.
Thompsett decided to start her own fashion business because of Instagram.
“I shop quite frequently on Instagram and look at pages like Forever 21 and Fashion Nova,” Thompsett said. “Instagram has changed the way I shop, if I see someone like Kylie Jenner or Gigi Hadid wearing a certain brand, I usually browse the brand and look for inspirations for my own business.”
According to Influencer Marketing Hub, 70% of U.S. businesses use Instagram, with 60% of users saying they have learned about a product or service through the platform. Instagram provides influencers sponsorship deals with clothing brands if they have a significant following. The platform took $4 billion in ad revenue in 2017, which doubled to $10 billion this year.
Fashion influencer Lauren Gadd, who made a profile three years ago, has gained promotion deals from Public Desire and Shein as she built her followers.
“I just started posting images of myself in my own outfits because I love fashion a lot and like to show that to my followers,” Gadd said. “I want to inspire others that anyone can look good in whatever they wear.”
With the latest features such as IGTV, face filters, stories and boomerangs, this allows users to stay engaged and active with others, making them spend time on the app and divert to profiles which adhere to certain brands.
“I started putting links to the sites where my outfit was from, and then would get direct messages asking if I would promote their outfits on my page for a certain amount of money,” Gadd said. “When I got noticed by Public Desire, I was shocked and ran straight downstairs to tell my parents.”
Dressed in a luminous green crop top and flared trousers, Gadd boasted about how the money she’s earned helps with her expenses while sipping an ice cold macchiato.
“From the deals, the money helps with paying off college fees as I study marketing, as well as everyday essentials like gas money and groceries.”
A study by Pew Research Center showed that a third of Americans make more than $75,000 a year on Instagram. When brands pay influencers to wear their clothes and post on Instagram in their own way, they typically charge between $2,000 - $5,000 per post: however, it all depends on the amount of following they have as millions of followers can charge up to $40,000.
There are two factors which affect how much an influencer makes: the size of their following and their engagement rate. According to the Financial Times, if you have 100,000 followers, you can charge brands up to $2,700 per post.
Emily Bennett, 21, from Kansas City, Missouri, works regularly with brands on Instagram and YouTube.
“I get my fashion inspirations mostly from Instagram from bloggers and YouTubers, fashion brands and also YouTube outfit videos like hauls, outfits of the week and outfits of the day,” Bennett said.
Bennett says that Instagram has changed the way people view the fashion industry.
“I think fashion used to be intimidating and hard for people to be clued in on, but now it’s right at people’s fingertips, it’s made more people in fashion,” Bennett said. “Now more people are trying out crazy looks and encouraging people to try new things, plus it’s easier to stay up to date with trends due to accessibility on social media.”
As Bennett changed into a sheer floral embroidered dress, she spoke about the brands she works with.
“I work with 6 brands a month on average and I am currently working with Victoria’s Secret PINK, Princess Polly, and DOTE shopping,” Bennett said. “I have previously worked with Daniel Wellington watches, Poshmark and Lululemon.”
Influencers usually get sent products in exchange for building the fashion brand’s following, as well as their own.
“I get products sent to me for free in exchange for a post or YouTube video and I will get paid, depending on how many likes and shares I get. I only work with brands I genuinely purchase from so I can be honest with my opinions, rather than lie just for money.”
Sophomore Kindra Malone is an avid fan of online shopping and regularly shops on Instagram.
“I prefer online shopping, so I look on Instagram frequently at brands such as ASOS and REVOLVE and click the links which directly take you to what the models are wearing,” Malone said. “I feel Instagram has a lot more variety and it’s a great place for fashion inspiration.”
Malone showcased her wardrobe full of various outfits from party dresses, casual wear, swimwear and a shoe collection of designer sneakers and elegant heels.
“I am someone who likes to wear something different all the time so I can express my individuality through what I wear,” Malone said. “People would say I’m a fashionista, which is a compliment, but there are days when it’s cold outside, comfort over style rules.”
On the other hand, fashion is still seen as a scrutinizing industry with many models still not being accepted due to their body shape, but with Instagram, models have the freedom to build communities for other sizes to be accepted.
Gadd, who promotes herself as a curvy model, was inspired by the likes of Ashley Graham to break the stereotype that you don’t have to be a specific size to wear different types of clothing.
“I see a lot of people showing false interpretations of themselves, so I decided to create my page to show young teenagers that you don’t need a flat stomach and small thighs to gain the most likes,” Gadd said.
Many influencers use apps such as Facetune to enhance their features and airbrushing pores, zits and lines, whitening teeth and slimming waist. The app was Apple’s most popular paid app of 2017 and sold more than 10 million copies, according to The Guardian.
Facetune allows users to alter images with far more precision than Snapchat filters; however, users can go overboard from smoothing their skin to slimming their bodies excessively to portray an unrealistic perception to their followers online.
Bennett says she uses Facetune to smooth her skin, but doesn’t use the app to excessively alter her photos until she is unrecognizable.
“I mainly use Facetune to airbrush my skin a little and to get rid of a few spots, but I don’t change my body shape because that is damaging and unrealistic to show on Instagram,” Bennett said.
With editing apps like Factune, Instagram can become a damaging place which can affect young people’s self-esteem and confidence. According to data from the University of New South Wales and Macquarie University, as little as 30 minutes a day spent scrolling through Instagram can make women fixate negatively on their weight and appearance.
Gadd has received negative comments from haters in the past, which would make her upset and derailed.
“I still get negative comments now, but I have learnt to ignore them because if people don’t have nice things to say, they shouldn’t get attention,” Gadd said.
Negativity is on every social media platform; but Instagram has made the fashion industry more positive, even though there is still a long way to go. There is now a lot more variety within the fashion realm with more trends and styles than ever before, and more consumers are resorting to online retailers, as opposed to retail stores due to convenience and accessibility.
Instagram is changing the way consumers view fashion, whereby influencers are starting to be part of major fashion brands by endorsing their products and collaborating with them to produce new collections. The fashion industry is developing it’s social media stance with the rise of body activism and diversity to develop communities and unite people together. Instagram has allowed others to follow people’s journey, as well as be a platform where consumers can delve into fashion territory without being judged.
