Epsilon Tau Pi, a social service fraternity exclusively for Eagle Scouts continues to grow in numbers, build connections with local Boy Scouts and expand its services to the Maryville community.
The fraternity has almost doubled in size since its founding in November of 2017. President of ETPi, senior John Michael Rupert, is one of the four founding fathers of the fraternity on campus.
“I always felt like I was missing something,” Rupert said.
When Rupert first started at Northwest, there was not an Eagle Scout fraternity on campus.
“I kind of realized scouting has always been a part of my life, and I’ve missed those friends and connections," Rupert said.
Rupert went to Student Senate to get the organization approved on campus. ETPi currently has nine members.
Freshman Alex Reid believes the low numbers can at times affect the fraternity.
“With fewer people involved, each individual’s attendance becomes much more significant. It also makes each voice in the fraternity more likely to be heard. We also have to put much more effort into recruiting new members to continue growing in the coming years.” Reid stated.
Currently, ETPi at Northwest is considered a colony rather than a chapter.
A colony is a newly formed affiliate of a national organization that has not yet received its charter; the organizing members of a colony are often referred to as founders according to the official ETPi website.
Each semester, the Northwest chapter of ETPi participates in social events and service projects throughout the Midwest, such as volunteering at the New Nodaway Humane Society, participating in a Merit Badge College or camping out at Lake Mozingo as a social event.
The candidate class is required to do a service project each semester. A candidate is someone who is going through the “initiation process” to become a member of the fraternity.
The initiation process consists of a “rush week” that allows current members to meet potential members that are interested in the organization. During this time, potential members can ask specific questions they have about the fraternity. Events held during this week can involve social events such as bowling, movie nights, soccer and campfires. If candidates are still interested at the end of the week, they are invited to a ceremony where they start their candidate process.
Vocal Music Education major, Alex Reid recently became a member of the Northwest chapter.
“I originally joined Epsilon Tau Pi because I wanted to stay active in scouting after transitioning to college life. I am from Kearney, Missouri, which is about an hour and a half away from Maryville. That makes commuting to weekly troop meetings back home inconvenient and at times impossible” Reid said.
Reid voiced that the transitioning to college would make it difficult to stay connected with his troop back at home but has so far been beneficial.
“ETPi has helped me adjust to campus living, introduced me to new people that I probably wouldn’t have met outside the fraternity, and provided opportunities to serve the community around me.” Reid said.
Northwest’s chapter of ETPi is one of many across the nation. There are currently 15 active chapters and colonies across the United States in 10 states, reaching from North Carolina to Kansas. The national executive board for ETPi is based in Dayton, Ohio.
According to national chairmen Jacob Linder, there are many responsibilities a chairman oversees for the fraternity.
“As chairman of ETPi I have several responsibilities. The main one is to oversee the National Executive Board and supervise the affairs of the fraternity, which includes holding our national meetings. I also serve as the liaison between the fraternity and universities.” Linder stated.
The national fraternity is run by a group of elected officials who are then appointed to different committees such as marketing, social media and financial director. They also host a bi-annual convocation where they hold elections and national meetings.
The national fraternity works closest to its foundation.
“The ETPi Foundation collects donations to be used for scholarships to incoming Eagle Scouts at our locations,” Linder said.
This year they are giving out two scholarships. The deadline to apply is June 7.
Other universities alternate hosting a Merit Badge College. This event is where brothers teach merit badges to local scouts while also providing an opportunity for them to see what a college campus would look like.
The Northwest colony is planning on hosting a Merit Badge College in the near future.
For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/NWMSU.ETP/ or http://epsilontaupi.org/
