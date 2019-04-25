For many students at Northwest, this is a very uncommon phrase to hear. Many of us are even the ones constantly asking our friends this. The nightlife scene in Maryville lacks spontaneity among other things. If you’re over 21, chances are you’ll find yourself mixed in the adult beverage scene; if you’re under, chances are you’ll still find yourself here. Students lack imagination for active ideas. If your choice is to stay in town, here are a few ideas for the next time someone asks what your weekend plans are.
Bearcat Lanes has been a part of Maryville since 1989. Anyone can enjoy this fun, relaxing environment for as low as $5. Take advantage of cosmic bowling nights, Thursday’s from 9:30-11:30 P.M. for $10 per person for a chance to win cash prizes!
Be sure to plan ahead for this event, Bearcats, as rooms must be booked in advance! Form a team with up to 8 members, choose 1 of the 3 room options and put your escape skills to the test. Teams have 60 minutes to solve puzzles, clues, and utilize team skills to beat the clock and escape the room. Team pricing is $22.50 per person.
Enjoy a quiet, device-free night in at the Board Game Cafe located on the square. Choose from a large selection of card games, board games and more. Sit back, relax, and even enjoy a fresh cup of coffee during your game night.
The New Nodaway Humane Society is always looking for volunteers for their furry friends. Get your volunteer certification after a quick, easy training and give some four-legged friends some fresh air!
Maybe getting out and doing something isn’t your style. Maybe you just want to sit back, relax and watch a movie. Choose from any of the several movies offered at the Hangar in town located across from Wal-Mart. Looking for an early night in? Take advantage of matinee movie prices.
Maybe you want to escape Maryville for a few hours. Who could blame you? Here are some options in the surrounding areas.
Roller/Ice Skating (Saint Joseph, MO)
Let’s see your derby or hockey skills. Just a 45-minute drive away, you’re able to enjoy both roller skating and ice skating rinks located in Saint Joseph, MO.
History buffs? This is for you. Visit St. Joseph’s State Lunatic Asylum No. 2, established 1874, and see historical artifacts from the history of mental health treatment facilities.
The Villisca, Iowa Axe Murder House holds the haunted story of a family and guests murdered in their home in 1912. The home holds the paranormal story of the unsolved murders.
Union Station (Kansas City, MO)
Union Station is known for housing exhibits from different historical eras or subjects. Check out upcoming exhibits coming soon.
Kansas City & Omaha Zoo (Kansas City, MO., Omaha, NE)
Lions, tigers, and bears… oh my! Take in the wildlife scene at either zoo location.
Crown Center in Kansas City, MO has a selection of historical sites and entertainment attractions to choose from. Check out their upcoming events to plan your visit!
