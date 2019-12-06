Stress, worry, anxiety, sleep deprivation, and pressure. These are the symptoms of being a senior in the last semester, the clock ticking as graduation comes in full speed. In a senior’s last semester, they face the struggles of coming into adulthood while trying to figure out the beginning of the rest of their lives.
“I’m managing and balancing everything I have to do, I have four jobs and I’m a full time student,” said Arlondo Watson, a senior majoring in Business Management.
Watson is an atomic bomb of stress waiting to explode. Talking about all of the things there are to do before graduation. Watson’s face transitioned from serious to excited, in a matter of seconds.
Most seniors deal with stress, fatigue, and the constant thoughts of what’s next? Around this time of the semester, seniors are prepping for graduation waiting for the bitter sweet moment of commencement. But before they can get to that point they are plagued with the thoughts of what’s next? Where will I be? And will I find a job?
“What fatigues me is the thought of the job process afterwards,” said Morgan Jones, a senior majoring in Multimedia Journalism.
Jones’s eyes get bigger as she explains how the job process made her feel. She shifts her legs from crossed to uncrossed and her hands resting in her lap, starting to get a little tongue-tied Jones talked about why the job process caused her to feel fatigued.
Around this time of the semester it’s common for seniors to feel overwhelmed or fatigued. Not only is this one of the biggest transitions for seniors, but this is a critical time when seniors must cross the threshold into true adulthood and everything that encompasses it.
“What fatigues me is knowing the unknown,” said Dontaydra Hooker-Bowens, a senior majoring in Broadcast Production.
Staring blankly into the abyss for a second before answering the next question, the expression on her face giving away that she was blatantly concerned about something. Nevertheless, Bowens continued talking after her momentary stare down into the abyss.
“There are so many things to do and that are coming up, all in the same time frame,” said Bowens.
Senior year might seem like one of the most stressful and overwhelming times of a senior’s life but it does get better. With fewer than four weeks left in the semester, there are ways for seniors to cope with their stress. For some, exercise is a way of relieving stress and for others it might be spending time with family and friends.
“Working out and eating healthy has helped me stay focused on my academics,” Watson said with a proud like tone in his voice as a contagious smile spread across his face. Almost as if, he had the key to success right in his back pocket.
“I drink wine to help smooth things down,” Jones said as a grin rapidly spread across hers face followed by a giggle or two. As Jones looked around the room in a playful way to see if anyone else had heard her comment. Nevertheless, no one heard a thing as the people in the DEI office continued chattering.
Other outlets that students and especially seniors should take advantage of is the Northwest Wellness Center. They have many resources to help students relieve stress such as counseling, stress buster workshops, and groups that meet weekly. Northwest also, offers stress less fests around finals week each semester. This is a great opportunity for seniors to get out of their head and enjoy some new and fun festivities.
While graduation patiently waits around the corner seniors began to prepare for the big ceremony. Some may start to save up money for afterward while others send out graduation invitations eager to interact with those who show up on the big day. Every senior has their own individual way of preparing themselves for one of the most memorable days in their college career.
“My process is the process of elimination, I eliminate negativity, anything that’s going to bring me down and all distractions,” Jones said as she lifted up her arms to form an x, following the motion with a disapproving head nod.
“I been going home making plans with my family about coming down; I count down every day, I count down by the week.” Watson said, laughing after his statement, lightening up the mood as he adjusted himself sitting comfortably in his chair. The look on his face read that he was definitely more than ready to get the hell out of Northwest.
So the big day comes and everything seems surreal. Seniors giddy, and families bursting at the seams with excitement. But what they don’t tell seniors is the feelings of the real world that’s going to hit them like a ton of bricks after they make their way out of the arena, across the threshold into adulthood. All of these new feelings rushing in at once, a little something called post-graduation.
Most seniors do not know what to expect after post-graduation. While some often face post-graduation depression. “Post-graduation depression is one of the most understudied and underreported issues of college graduates,” said Juli Fraga, a counselor at the University of Berkley California.
Although culturally graduation is looked at as a great accomplishment and a wonderful feeling. Afterwards the feeling wears off and some go into depression. “Post-graduate depression is not uncommon, although underreported,” said Fraga.
“Venting has been my number one source, I don’t normally show my feelings but I express them,” Watson said while sitting in his chair fiddling with his fingers and looking to the floor.
Like anything else, there are ways to combat post-graduation depression. According to “ThoughtCatalog.com,” graduates should go outside and get fresh air, stop comparing themselves to others, get organized and cleaned up, and find someone to talk to. These are ways that graduating seniors can be proactive in combatting post-graduation depression. These tips are simple enough for any senior to follow and can be helpful in the near future.
It’s almost as if one-day students walk in as freshmen, go to bed, and wake up as seniors. The time so suddenly speeds up and its now the last semester of a senior’s college career. With a lot on their mind and tons of things to worry about, a senior’s last semester will be stressful. Despite all the struggles and stress, seniors will come out victorious and cross the threshold into adulthood. Henceforth trying to figure out the beginning of the rest of their lives.
