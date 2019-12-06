"What you see is everything seems so perfect but in reality people are just trying to portray a perfect relationship.”
Consumed into the bright screen. The world is held at your fingertips. Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook are three major platform in which college students use to interact with daily. Each media outlet is a form of communication used to meet new people and to stay in contact with the old.
Social Media apps are made in order for the user to want to use it often. With the constant need for likes and attention; we use social media to build relationships. Platonic and romantic relationships can form just from using an app daily.
Many people agree that social media can make or break a relationship. What criteria is needed when upholding a relationship while balancing the constant use of social media.
Interfraternity Council Vice President, Spencer Johnson knows first hand what relationships and social media are like.
“It depends on the relationship,” Johnson said. “I feel like if it’s an unhealthy relationship. It can allow someone to have control over someone else, in a negative aspect.”
Along with every negative aspect there has to be a positive to the use of social media while you are in a relationship.
“I do see a positive,” Johnson said. “I see both men and women who like to post about it and it makes them feel good. It can allow them to grow closer together in reminiscing in the memories they’ve made together.”
Social media can put in people’s minds the need to compare. With each post we have to make sure everything is in its perspective place. As a society we want to put out our very best for the world to see.
Amaya Abernathy is a freshman at Northwest Missouri State University who made a related point.
“It makes people more materialistic,” Abernathy said. “What you see is everything seems so perfect but in reality people are just trying to portray a perfect relationship.”
Humans are made to want to compete and be the dominant force. We often compare ourselves in order to see what we need to do better. Apps like Instagram and Facebook gives us more power to do so.
Sophomore Daryl Brown addresses the idea that females gain when comparing their relationships to others.
“I feel like social media can ruin relationships people can feel like they’re in competition,” Brown said. “Females will see a post about a dude giving his girlfriend a teddy bear and the females who see this posts will ask their boyfriends ‘Why don’t you get me a teddy bear?’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.