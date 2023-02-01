What the fridge was that? I know I am supposed to be happy that the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, but I’m not sure I am.
Before you freak out, let me explain. Yes, they did it, and I am proud, but at what cost? If it wasn’t for the two seconds I took to actually think about my actions, there was a high possibility that the nearest object to me was going to be thrown at the TV. Luckily, my cat never moved from the couch.
I have never been so stressed out and frustrated, not even last year when they lost. By the end of the game, more people were in the medical tent than on the field. That’s not true, but if you told me it was, I’d believe you.
Don’t get me wrong, I have a lot of pent-up anger right now and that could very easily be a major factor here, but I can’t pretend my landlord isn’t going to do inspections and question the hole in the wall from the fourth quarter.
Possible anger issues aside, the Bengals got what they deserved. “Burrowhead” was probably one of the dumbest things that I have heard. I bet they are starting to regret making a joke of our stadium.
As for all the Bengals fans out there, how does it feel to lose? Actually, I don’t need to ask that question, the only thing your team has going for you is a very average white guy that women consider attractive.
Wow, you can really see my angry sports fan trait peaking out just a little bit. I don’t really care though. We are going to the Super Bowl. Imagine being so good that you win the AFC Championship three times in four years. The Bengals could never.
In the wise words of Travis Kelce, “Burrowhead my ass.”
