I’m aware we have seven residence halls across campus and like 783 different off-campus apartments and houses, but there is one place I really want to live — the president’s house.
The Thomas Gaunt House will now be home for Lance Tatum and his family, but I think there’s enough room there that he could let me have one bedroom. I’ll pay rent, be quiet and make sure I fill up the Brita if it is almost empty. I would even live in the attic happily.
Wanting to live in the president’s house isn’t a new idea to me. When I was here on a tour, I saw the house and wanted to live there. Have you seen the backyard and porch on that thing? C’mon. You could host the meanest barbecues there. I wouldn’t even mind sitting out there getting eaten alive by mosquitoes during the summer.
The Gaunt House is right by a lot of the major buildings on campus. More importantly, it is no more than a minute walk to Colden Hall. You’re telling me that if I live there, I don’t have to do laps around campus to find a parking spot to get to my 8 a.m. composition class? Sounds like a deal to me.
While this is just a couple hundred words about me longing to live in the Gaunt House, I am completely serious. Lance Tatum, if you’re looking for a roommate in the fall, hit me up.
