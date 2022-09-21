Attention all Northwest friends, I am absolutely fuming. One of the greatest things about the Northwest campus was suddenly ripped away from us — Free bagel Fridays at Einstein’s Bros. Bagels are completely gone.
I am devastated by this news; I used to wake up every Friday morning looking forward to this one thing. What better way to end your week than a lump of carbs and — despite my lactose issue — the $1.50 for cream cheese? I’m no expert in the free bagel industry, but I know one thing for certain — taking away free bagel Fridays is equivalent to a crime.
In all honesty, I saw the day coming that I would cry on my kitchen floor, mourning the loss of a free bagel. I had only hoped it wasn’t going to be in my time at Northwest.
To make a bad situation worse, they are replacing it with “happy hour,” which doesn’t even include alcohol. Let me repeat that for the people in the back — they took away our bagels and they aren’t even giving us the true sense of what happy hour is supposed to mean.
It’s not only us being affected, we should be thinking about the future generations of Bearcats that will never experience free bagel Fridays. For years to come, students will only ever know the not-so-happy, happy hour version of Einstein’s — a true tragedy.
For the sake of not only my sanity, but everyone else’s, this can’t be the end all, be all. One way or another, free bagel Fridays will be returned to us.
Not that anyone cares, but if anyone needs me, I’ll be protesting outside Einstein’s until further notice.
