Let me be clear, college is better than high school. The schedule is much easier, and the freedom is so much better. Summer, though, is one of the few times I wish I was right back.
Finally, after months of barely escaping hypothermia between my car and my class, the sun is out. I’m rolling down my window, blaring music and taking slightly longer drives home, but it’s just not the same.
When I drove by people in high school with music playing, they would sing along and even compliment me on my choice of song. At college, all I get is scowls and a certain somebody with their own version of “shut up.”
I used to be invited by friends to go for a drive all the time in high school, but now I have to ask. One of these so-called friends even described the offer as the most boring activity anyone could think of. Trust me, after about 15 minutes, it can be pretty exciting.
Summers in college are not as fun as summers in high school, which is even true in the months leading up to it. People used to always ask me if I was doing anything exciting over the summer. While the answer was generally no, I appreciated the gesture.
Now, people only wonder if I’ve found a job or an internship. By the way, yes, I do have a summer job. I have to pay the bills somehow. It’s not like I’m in high school or something.
