I love asking questions. Let me rephrase because if my professors read this, they would call my bluff. I love asking people questions that make no sense. For those of you that have suffered this addiction of mine, I kindly don’t apologize.
When I first meet a person, of course I have to ask the dumb questions of what their name is and what they are majoring in or something like that, but once we’ve broken that surface, it’s game time. If you were a dog toy, what kind would you be?
Insane? Maybe, but I do not care. I’ve met quite a few people in my life, and I stand by the fact that you can learn more about a person when you ask them absurd questions like that than asking them what they do in their free time.
The trick is finding a question that has a deeper meaning. Asking person what color they would be will only lead you to their favorite color 一 dig deeper. If you were a kitchen utensil, what would you be? What kind of tree do you think you are? You gotta ask the question that makes a person think.
I once found out that my friend had ADHD because I asked her what dog breed she would be. So unless you are walking around, asking people what diagnosed medical conditions they have, then I’d say my questions are far more effective.
Oh, and one last thing. If you change your mind and realize that these questions are actually genius, don’t forget the most important part, asking why. Fair warning though, you may be subject to a trauma dump 一 sorry, not sorry.
