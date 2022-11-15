I thank and praise our Northwest overlords. They have given my life a sense of meaning and purpose. I bleed green, actually, but don't ask me to prove it.
The designations the University has given me has brought me feelings of joy. With my S and 919 numbers, I feel content. Sure, one of them allows me to email my professor at 2 a.m. to explain how my computer suddenly doesn’t work for the assignment that was due three days ago. Of course, the other one lets me login to a secure portal so I can check my midterm grades as if I’m not going to ignore them. There’s more to these numbers though. They aren’t just a means of function, they’re an identity — my identity.
Thank you Northwest for giving me not just one, but two numbers. I can only imagine the S numbers and 919 numbers serve only as a grouping method. With these, I feel like I'm part of something bigger, like an army of 6,000-some soldiers.
My numbers are who I am. I consider those who are one spot above and below me to be my neighbors, my family. There is no taking them away from me. Present and past students of Northwest, we were not brought here for degrees. We're here for a much larger purpose: war ready, day one.
I've watched Star Wars more than enough times to know how giving people numbers goes. Say the order Northwest, and I'll go to battle for you anywhere. Is Missouri Western first? UCM? Doesn’t matter. I’ll be ready to go whenever.
