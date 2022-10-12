I have a confession — Adam Sandler’s “Jack and Jill” is my favorite movie. Don’t try to convince me that “The Godfather” or “Pulp Fiction” is better, I won’t listen. I don’t care that it has a 3% on Rotten Tomatoes, they don’t get it.
One time I got to a concert two hours early, and you know what I did to fill the time? I whipped out my phone and played “Jack and Jill.” How did he manage to make a movie where he is BOTH of the main characters? Also, how did he get Al Pacino in on it?
Even in the movies he’s not on camera, everything he is even remotely involved with turns to gold. Have you seen “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”? What about “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2”? It’s even better than the first, and no I won’t elaborate.
Have you seen “50 First Dates”? It’s fantastic. I would highly recommend spending part of your weekend typing Adam Sandler into Netflix and watching them one-by-one. Happy Madison Productions eats up every film it makes.
He literally just gets to play himself — a sarcastic, rich dad — in nearly every movie he makes. “Grown Ups”? Genius. He made a movie with him and his friends where they got to hang out at a lake and then beat up Taylor Lautner in the second one.
Adam Sandler actually came to Northwest in 1994, and honestly I can’t even put into words what I would do to have been here during that time. I am seriously his biggest fan.
I will — and have — spent an ungodly amount of time watching and rewatching any Adam Sandler movie, and I can’t apologize for it. I call it self-care.
This is an advertisement for Adam Sandler, and though I haven’t been paid in monetary value, I have been paid through rich entertainment time and time again.
