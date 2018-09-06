The Bearcat football team is not the only group prepping for the opening game this week. The Bearcat Marching Band (BMB) has been hard at work in preparation for the season opener.
Members of the band sacrificed the last week of summer, Aug. 18-26, to attend camp and practice all the songs featured at the first football game Aug. 30. Based on their ranking and position, members arrived as early as Aug. 18 or as late as Aug. 23 ready to play.
BMB Camp builds the foundation for the rest of the season’s performances.
Fifth year senior trumpet player RaeAnne Hopkins emphasized the importance of training camp.
“The first week kind of determines the vibe you have within the group and how things are going to go,” Hopkins said.
She continued to explain the many ways camp impacts the success of the band.
“Band camp is where you learn the fundamentals. It’s where you learn the songs we will be doing throughout the semester,” Hopkins said. “It’s kind of like learning to crawl before you walk. It’s taking those first steps of how the group works together and functions together before we really get stuff on the field and have practices that are a lot shorter. It’s learning how to work as a team.”
With days averaging as long as 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the band covers a lot of ground to make up for any lost time during summer. Band camp is the time to learn and review all the songs and routines for the upcoming year.
“We do a variety of things,” Hopkins said. “We’ll sift through and go over the music as a group. We’ll have sectionals to fix minor problems in the music to sound like what we’re supposed to sound like. We’ll have marching rehearsals where we’ll learn our formations and where we’re supposed to go for the halftime show and pregame we learn.”
Due to the complexity and quantity of material, sophomore Color Guard member Molly Epperson said band camp is crucial to the rest of the season.
“It (camp) is essential because without band camp we would have to teach everybody the new routine and everything that first week,” Epperson said. “And because the first football game is Thursday, it would be too much information for them to learn in a two hour period each day. So it’s really essential for that, and we also go over how to properly march and stuff.”
BMB Camp has both stressful and exciting moments. In the end, it does wonders to build hype in those who do so much to build energy for everyone else.
“It does (build excitement) to an extent, but it’s also kind of stressful for new students just because it’s like ‘here are eight routines you have to learn in seven days,’” Epperson said. “So it can be stressful, but once convocation hits and we perform at convocation, we really start getting that excitement.”
The many grueling hours of work are rewarding for all involved and all those chanting, dancing and cheering in the stands the first Bearcat game day.
“I am definitely excited for the season. It (band camp) definitely does (build excitement) because you get to learn about who you are playing with but you also get to work together to put something really good out there,” Hopkins said. “Even though it’s kind of hard and days are long, to see the pay off in the end is worth it.”
