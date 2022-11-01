This week will go down in Maryville history — the flashing yellow lights on South Main Street are no longer with us. The red and green lights have returned and so have the mile-long row of cars that lead up to them. I miss you yellow lights.
We took it for granted. We complained and cried over the road work, but it was nothing compared to the moment I saw those lights change from red to green. I thought I had escaped that reality. I thought I didn’t have to worry about stopping at the intersection ever again.
They say yellow represents the sun and life. Well, I won’t feel alive until I see those yellow lights, blinking as I drive to Taco Bell for the umpteenth time of the week.
Tears filled my eyes as I found the closest parking lot and went back home. I don’t even remember what I was driving that way for. It didn’t matter anymore. I felt lost and betrayed. How am I supposed to just go back to stopping all the way back at Burger King on my way to campus? How am I supposed to just sit there waiting for my turn for the light to turn green?
I never thought I would miss road work so much, but I do. Please, put the road work back. Let us just drive through. Let us feel full again. Those 57 pairs of tail lights in front of me bring me nothing but sorrow.
I’m gonna stay off South Main Street for a while because it’s just too much for me to handle. Come back yellow lights — I miss you.
