The paint glided across the canvas, forming a pink curve. The artist, using the brush like a magic wand, carefully dipped it into the water. After drying it off and applying more paint, she continued the painting slowly, making sure that her audience could see her progress. The end result became a pink flamingo, with a background of bright green leaves.
Faith Day, a senior and an art education major, guided a painting session in a room full of Northwest students at the first Paint N’ Sip event. Paint N’ Sip, a painting workshop hosted by the Bearcat Living Community, who provided canvases, paints, brushes and snacks, occurred Feb.12. The event included an opportunity to paint with either a guided painter, Bob Ross, or at one’s own pace.
Nicole Canning, a Northwest alumna and the hall director of Dietrich, said that Paint N’ Sip was an event put together by the BLC.
“It’s for people living in the halls,” Canning said. “It’s a chance to connect to the University and to other students.”
Canning said that the BLC is focused on trying to create community for the students. Residents can earn points for their halls by attending events such as Paint N’ Sip. At the end of the semester, the points will be accumulated and whichever dorm has the most points wins a prize.
“There’s training in July, where we came up with five to six event ideas, and I wanted to put up a Paint N’ Sip,” Canning said. “It’s more creative and fun.”
The BLC has also put on events such as a video game night and a barbecue night in order to encourage more involvement among the resident halls.
Julia Darling, a freshman who lives in Perrin Hall, said she heard about the event and wanted to come. She said that it was a calm environment that distracted her from homework.
“It’s nice to express yourself without words,” Darling said. “There’s something beautiful about that.”
She was not the only one who thought so. Canning said that Paint N’ Sip was a fun come-and-go event.
“It’s a place to not worry about classes,” Canning said.
“I like art and the effect it has on the psyche,” Day said. “It’s something fun to do with friends.”
Day said that the small canvases that were provided would be perfect to decorate dorm rooms with, and it produces positive attitudes.
By being a resident assistant for two years and assistant complex director for the Station, Day was able to become involved with BLC.
“Paint N’ Sip fills everyone’s needs,” Day said. “There’s guided painting for those who aren’t confident in painting, and there’s Bob Ross.”
The BLC encourages not only those who live in residence halls, but also those who commute, to come to BLC events.
