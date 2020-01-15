It’s been a minute. When I left for break, it was like 28 degrees with a wind-chill of five, or something. But the snowfall was minimal and the potholes, for the most part, remained hidden.
Maryville was thriving, at least by Maryville standards. And now we’re back down to earth.
I’m not annoyed that I chose to come to a school where the sun only shines for four months a year. I’m annoyed about my lack of warning. They should send you an ice scraper with your acceptance letter here. They should give you snow boots with your textbooks.
There’s not much I can do about it now, but I sure can complain. All I’m saying is if Northwest can send me a reminder to complete my enrollment verification, they could have at least told me in advance that I’d have to bring my own shovel to clear off the only staircases anyone actually uses.
How am I supposed to have time to apply to transfer to a southern school if Maryville’s idea of snow removal is just sending us all outside to clear off the space in front of our own driveways? And how can I afford an application fee when I have to budget a cool $500 into repairing my car after driving down Walnut four times a day for the next four months?
There is no real solution here. Just snow and cold and potholes and seasonal depression that lasts longer here than anywhere else. So tell the campus tour guides to be a little more forthcoming on those mid-August visits. And maybe give a more accurate definition of those heated sidewalks. And maybe — just maybe — mention the wind on the brochure?
