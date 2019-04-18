Bearcats, let’s be honest; we all have that one friend who just won’t shut up about the same problems. If I have to hear one more time about how your roommate puts the toilet paper on backwards, I don’t think we can have lunch anymore.
Constantly complaining about the same problems doesn’t help fix them; either do something or talk off someone else’s ear.
Look, I love the developing story about how your ex’s life keeps getting worse and how your teacher keeps on saying the word “penguin” wrong, but once I hear the same story 20 times in a month, I might actually tell you to shut up.
We all have problems but don’t become problematic.
Why haven’t you heard me complain about this before, you ask? You completely bulldoze over me.
You walk into a room with the “tea” but it’s the same sweet tea from McDonald’s you left in your car last week. It’s the same, watered down version you’ve been spewing all week and it’s gotten bland. I want something sweet or spicy, not something bitter.
This spring, don’t just clean your room or your car, clean up your attitude about life. It’s almost summer and your annoying roommate is going to move out.
Switch around the toilet paper roll and date someone new. I can’t wait to hear about your new troubles or newfound bliss.
