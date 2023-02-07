The people in Maryville take pride in its college and its sports teams. It’s a common sight to see team posters in windows or fans packing the stands of a Maryville or Northwest game.
The community’s pride in sports has influenced a lot of the people who live in town. One of those people is Maryville junior Derek Quinlin.
Quinlin has been surrounded by sports his whole life. His dad, Joe Quinlin, is the head strength coach at Northwest and his mom, Kelly Quinlin, has her own physical therapy training in Maryville.
“Obviously he has been around athletics and got to know a lot of the players,” Joe Quinlin said. “Had a lot of good friendships through the athletes that he is still in contact with them. It’s pretty awesome to see them come help teach him some of the ways to do his sport.”
Derek Quinlin seemingly agrees with his dad, noting his father and Northwest had a major impact on him.
“My dad played at Northwest when he was in college, so I’ve grown up around sports,” Derek Quinlin said. “Big influences were just some players that played at Northwest, like Kevin Berg and Jack Young — they were both on the national championship teams. They were always good mentors to me, and I’ve always just grown up around sports.”
Derek Quinlin is a dual-sport athlete. He leads the Spoofhounds football team on the field as the quarterback in the fall. As the weather gets colder and fall turns to winter, Derek Quinlin transitions to leading the ’Hounds on the hardwood as a guard.
Derek Quinlin started playing football in seventh grade at St. Gregory Barbarigo Middle School, and he started playing basketball as early as he could remember. He said he started playing travel basketball in first grade.
“I’ve always wanted to play both sports because I love both sports with a passion,” Derek Quinlin said. “I love the effort of just being on a team and being a part of a team that is always there. It’s fun because you’re not out-of-season a lot. I have the little offseason in the spring, but, other than that, I’m always on a team and playing with others and having fun.”
During the 2022 football season, Derek Quinlin was named the starting quarterback as a junior. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback and first-team all-district quarterback. He said he was honored to be given the opportunity.
“Not a ton of people get to have that chance,” Derek Quinlin said. “I was really nervous because it’s a big step and a very good high school program. I had nerves, but the people around me always trusted in me, and we had a great season. I wish it could have been longer, and I wish we could have gone farther, but it was a great learning experience for next year, and I loved every part of it.”
Now Derek Quinlin is on the court passing around a ball that is orange and round instead of a pigskin. The Spoofhounds are 17-4 on the season and in first place in their district.
Joe Quinlin said watching his son play has been fun.
“I played at Northwest and playing is stressful but it’s more nerve-wracking to watch him play but it’s been a blast to watch him enjoy it and get better and grow,” Joe Quinlin said.
Derek Quinlin said it is nice to transition from one winning team to another winning team.
“Nobody likes to lose, and that’s a big thing for me,” Derek Quinlin said. “I’m very competitive. Going into this basketball season, we had high hopes for our team. We knew we could do what we’re doing, and I feel like over the season it’ll just get better and better. Hopefully, we’ll make another deep run. It’s all the people around me helping and supporting me.”
Playing two sports can help certain skills and talents develop in an athlete. Joe Quinlin said playing two sports has helped Derek Quinlin develop time management skills.
Being a two-sport athlete isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though, as the athlete has to balance a lot in order to succeed. Two-sport athletes don’t get an offseason and have to balance their lives while being busy.
“Mixing two sports and schoolwork and just having the time to focus on yourself and like making sure you stay healthy,” Derek Quinlin said. “My mom always told me that I always need sleep, and I can feel it sometimes when I just feel tired. I feel like, through football and basketball, I’ve gotten a lot better. I feel like you need to focus on what you need to do to be healthy.”
Playing two sports has its challenges, but it also has its benefits, allowing athletes to train the whole year and stay in shape the whole year. Derek Quinlin said playing two sports is a lot of fun and gives him chances to grow and learn.
“A lot of opportunities to just go out and have fun and be ourselves,” Derek Quinlin said. “This year we’ve won a lot, and it’s a lot of fun when you’re winning. It’s a great experience and something you can’t take for granted.”
For Derek Quinlin, sports are something more than just fun, they are something he has been surrounded by since he was born. He said sports have made a major impact on him and his life.
He has one year left of high school before he will begin to look at colleges and decide what sport he wants to play and where he would like to go. He said he hasn’t thought too much about his plans for the future yet.
“I want to go to college and play a sport, that’s exactly what I want to do, right now it could be either football or basketball,” Quinlin said. “Only time will tell, but I feel like I’ve got a lot more time to just think about that and see what offers and opportunities I get.”
