Let me be the one to apologize on behalf of the person who wrote the previous Stroller — I’m painfully sorry. Adam Sandler is at best, fine. You on the other hand might want to consider checking in with University Wellness.
I’m genuinely concerned with the movie choices you have publicly announced. You mean to tell me that you’d rather watch “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” than, I don’t know, ANY other movie?
It worries me that you believe “Jack and Jill” is better than “The Godfather.” Extensively long, sure, but at least the movie has a plot. The only thing Adam Sandler does in his movies is be a grown man-child who miraculously gets the hottest girl — which is far too inaccurate.
Adam Sandler has released movies that are decent, yet I assume that you hated them because your movie taste is just as good as week-old roadkill in an airfryer. “Hustle” and “Uncut Gems” are statistically better than any Adam Sandler movie that you mentioned, yet you prefer to watch “Grown Ups 2.”
Let me take a wild guess, you flex the fact that your favorite movie is a movie equivalent to bottom shelf liquor that tastes like hand sanitizer because you lack any other personality trait.
At the end of the day, your movie takes — though critically unacceptable — are your choice. But let me leave you with one piece of advice, when you somehow find someone to go on a first date with you, attempt to deflect the favorite movie conversation — it's for your own good.
