When it comes to holding doors, it seems like there are two types of people: those who think “We’re all in this together” and those who think it’s every man for himself. With either, there’s really no winning.
Each time a door slams in my face just seconds before I’m about to grab the handle, I curse the person that passed through just a bit too soon. You couldn’t have stuck your hand back a little farther so I wouldn’t have to waste three seconds of my day to open it myself? I hope the next door catches your foot, or the tip of your finger. That’ll show you. While I respect your “There’s no looking back” mentality in most instances, this is not one of them.
But, honestly, the “We’re all in this together” group is even worse. The people who stop specifically to hold the door for the person who is still 15 feet away. Ugh. I’m glad you got your act of kindness in for the day, but you’re setting the bar a little too high. Am I expected to do the same now? Lord knows I don’t have time for that, with how huge our campus is. With only 10 minutes to get all the way from Wells to Valk, there’s no time to lose.
I know it’s awkward for all the kind souls out there to determine when it’s acceptable to let the door close. But if we all waited to hold the door for that person who is still at the Bell Tower, we’d be out here all day.
So, please, everyone, just abide by the simple “open, glance, pause, go on” technique. Just because you can see a person who at some point may or may not be entering the building coming toward you, that does not mean you have to wait. But if they’re within arm’s reach, you might as well reach your arm out to hold the door for them.
