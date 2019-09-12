Dating is a nightmare. We all know it. Now Facebook has joined the ever growing list of toxic-filled dating apps.
Facebook Dating launched in the U.S. over the weekend, leaving many scratching their heads. With Tinder, Bumble, the creepy Craigslist missed connections tab and other niche dating sites, it’s much easier to find the ideal frog to kiss and hope he turns into a prince.
We don’t need Facebook, home of subpar memes and “live, laugh, love” obsessed moms, to join the fray.
Don’t get me wrong, I use online dating, and I’m not the only one. According to Statista, over 8 million people use Tinder, as of June 2019.
However, I’m still a sucker for the classic, old-school style of dating. The idea of meeting a handsome bachelor at Starbucks, at a concert or even at work makes my frozen heart flutter.
But, for those of us who are willing to try anything once, here’s a breakdown of Facebook Dating.
It’s like most other Facebook groups: it’s a closed group where interested members request to join and then wait. And wait. And wait.
Once a member is accepted, they have to create a new profile. The only information that gets carried over is the user’s name and age. Then Facebook pairs people up based on location, shared interests and so on. Thankfully, it doesn’t show people’s friends who are using the app.
It’s also partnering up with Instagram, so people can stalk potential matches on multiple social media platforms.
Instagram will also be partnered with an older Facebook dating feature, which apparently existed for a while, called “Secret Crush” where members can select up to nine friends to show interest in, but only if those friends are also interested. It’s basically a digital version of those notes kids would pass each other in class asking their crush to check yes or no.
Dating used to mean going out to the bar, getting wasted and taking the first available person who is desperate and horny back home. Now it’s boiled down to staring at our screens, using emojis to “coily” ask for nudes and, maybe, find a guy to bone for about a month before we both get bored.
Facebook is a place meant to post selfies and connect with friends and family.
Platonic connections are vital to a healthy life, and it feels like the social media behemoth is selling out by adding dating to its repertoire. Not only that but Tinder and Bumble users login via Facebook.
However, the reason I believe Facebook is diving into the dating world is a simple one: money. Online dating is a cash cow waiting to be milked drier than the Sierra Nevada desert in mid July.
According to Statista, the online dating market raked in $555 million in 2018. By 2023, that number is estimated to hit $649 million.
I understand Facebook wants to be the Disney of social media, but we don’t need another dating app. If anything, we need less. Dating needs to go back to meeting people out in the real world.
