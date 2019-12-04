Dear men,
Women are not walking, talking, breathing sex machines for you to constantly fetishize. Yes, I am a heavier set woman, but no, I will not just be with you because you've never had sex with a fat girl.
I am not here to fulfill your chubby-chaser dreams. And I am certainly not your chubby chick conquest. This is not ancient times. I, nor any other woman, is a conquest.
We are not spoils of war. We are HUMAN. BEINGS.
So men, next time you think about telling a black girl you want to be with her because you've never had a taste of the dark chocolate or tell an Asian woman that you have yellow fever, please ask yourself "What am I thinking with?"
And if the answer is anything other than your actual brain, please just keep it to yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.