Twenty-four hours is not a lot of time, and it is hard to maximize what can be done. Now imagine only having 24 hours to write and produce an entire play.
Theatre Northwest presented its fourth annual Play Slam during Advantage weekend. The event was started by Associate Professor Patrick Immel, and has been a staple for students involved in the theater program.
This year the Play Slam began Aug. 22, in the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center, when the two teams comprised of three students each drew prompts for their one-acts. Once the prompts were drawn, both teams had 24 hours to create a 15 to 20 minute one-act for the incoming freshman.
Cordel Fonfara, a senior theater performance major, elaborated on the stressful writing process when his team received its prompts.
“It was kind of difficult at first to come up with an idea, but once we came up with an idea it was easy to write the script,” Fonfara said.
Fonfara has participated in this theater activity since it first started in 2014.
“This is a great way for actors to truly exercise their acting chops,” Fonfara said. “It is a unique combination of all aspects of the theater into one day.”
This event brings the long-standing tradition of improv to a new group of possible actors and brings them into the Northwest theater program.
Play Slam is sponsored by Alpha Psi Omega, the Greek theater honor society dedicated to students involved in the theater program and other performing arts.
The two groups presented their one-acts “Untitled Project” and “A Period Piece” in the Studio Theater on Aug. 23.
Alex Whittington, a sophomore theater and speech education major, participated in this event for the first time.
“After watching the show last year as a freshman, I was eager to get involved with this activity,” Whittington said. “It is a unique opportunity to show the entire process of a theatrical production in less than a day.”
The two original one-acts had different themes, with one group doing a more serious drama and the other group doing a comedic take on an irrational fear.
Sydney Martin, a junior technical theater major, was the leader of one of the groups and knew immediately what her group wanted to do for their prompt.
“We had a prompt about an irrational fear that has overtaken the life of a character and once we read it, it was a guarantee to do a comedic take on the prompt,” Martin said. “This prompt was a great challenge for the mind and helped show us how stress-free this process can be compared to a normal production.”
Usually a production takes weeks of rehearsals, learning lines and preparing all of the technical elements of a show.
Martin explained that the whole process of Play Slam helps bring the stress of the theater out of an actor's mind.
“Normally a production takes so much work and energy that by the time the show rolls around, it is a stressful time for anyone involved,” Martin said. “However, with something like Play Slam it streamlines everything together to the point where there is no stress in doing the show anymore."
