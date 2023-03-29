Now that it is officially spring, even though it was postponed since that godforsaken groundhog saw his shadow, I’m reminded of one of my favorite activities: grilling.
Some people may look forward to the promise of warmer days and being able to go outside without multiple layers of clothing, but I enjoy turning on the propane and making a fantastic dinner. You may be asking yourself what kind of person is writing this, a 45-year-old dad? No, I simply just enjoy the little things in life like a medium rare steak.
This small pleasure has been taken away from me, though. Living off campus, one of the first rules is that there are no grills allowed. I was absolutely devastated when I was made aware of this. At first I tried alternatives, like using my oven and even at one point I thought about buying an indoor electric grill, but it just wouldn’t be the same.
I had suffered through the absence of a grill while living in the dorms, and I wasn’t about to do it again. I’d call grilling a hobby of mine, so who is my landlord to take that away from me? Quit all this nonsense of “it might cause a fire.” I’m not going to let my chicken burn, let alone my entire apartment building.
But, yet again, another spring time will pass me by without the small happiness of being able to grill.
I’ve been following the rules, but I’ll just leave you with one question: Do you even really have a grill if your landlord doesn’t know about it? The philosophy has proved to work so far with my “non-existent” cat.
