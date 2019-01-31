Many religions require practitioners to wear head coverings, such as Catholicism, Judaism, Sikh and the Amish. However, none have been as controversial as the Islamic hijab.
World Hijab Day started in 2013 and was celebrated Feb. 1. The event takes place in more than 140 countries and was started by Nazma Khan.
World Hijab Day encourages women who do not wear hijabs to try wearing one for a day in support of those who do.
The event started as a way to help people understand why Muslim women may choose, or not choose, to wear the hijab or other forms of modesty scarves through online hashtags like #FreeInHijab.
In an interview with Anadolu Agency in Turkey, Kahn said the World Hijab Day is needed.
“#FreeInHijab is the much-needed hashtag for our current global situation where women in hijab are labeled by media as oppressed and symbolically imprisoned,” Khan told the newspaper.
While Northwest does not officially recognize World Hijab Day, many schools around the country participate in an attempt to create dialogue they might not otherwise have.
Psychology and human services junior Asma Hassan said World Hijab Day is a great way to explain more about her religion.
“It’s a celebration of wearing the hijab,” Hassan said. “It’s about celebrating the culture of being Muslim and the religious beliefs behind it.”
The movement was also an attempt to dispel rumors and false information about wearing the hijab; such as the belief that it is anti-feminist to wear a hijab.
“I think it’s right aligning with feminist ideals,” Hassan said. “Essentially, wearing a hijab is not for anybody besides yourself. It’s your own personal values. It’s your own relationship. So, I think it strongly aligns with feminism. I think it gives women the power to choose what they want to do.”
According to surveys done by worldhijabday.com on its Facebook page, roughly 63 percent of American respondents said they feel like they face discrimination for wearing a hijab.
“To be a Muslim in college, you obviously stand out,” Hassan said. “I wish people knew that this religion is empowering and patient. A lot of the things you see in the news deal with wars and terrorists, and that’s not my religion. I really wish people looked into the religion and saw we are patient and kind.”
Choosing to wear the hijab is rooted in being modest.
Modesty is strongly emphasized in Islam, with some translations of the Quran saying “modesty is part of faith.” As with other things in life, how modest a Muslim woman wishes to be is up to her and thus gives a variety of options to those who choose to wear the modesty scarf.
“My mom always said to me … ‘If you have a precious diamond in our hand, do you cover it with your hand or do you show it to the world?’” Hassan said. “That was the underlying reason for her. She sees a prize within herself.”
Traditionally the word hijab means the act of being modest, and not the actual headscarf itself. However, the name works for both. The hijab is most often depicted as a scarf covering the head and neck, leaving the face uncovered.
Other head coverings include the niqab, which is a headscarf accompanied by a secondary scarf to cover the face, leaving only the eye area exposed. Another common scarf is the burka. The burka is the most concealing of veils in Islam. It is a full body covering, with a mesh covering for the wearer to see through.
These are not the only headscarves Muslim women wear but are the three most popular worldwide. Certain regions have different styles, including the Chador in Iran and the Shayla in the Gulf region.
“One thing we don’t speak about in the religion that people don’t really know is men are also encouraged to cover themselves, in a way,” Hassan said. “They are expected to cover themselves as women are. It’s just not seen because it’s not a hijab.”
However, while many Muslim women wear hijabs, there are also many who choose to not wear a head covering at all.
“My personal decision for not wanting to wear it [the hijab] yet is pure because I want to be patient with my time with God,” Hassan said. “I want to make sure I’m fully there. Then I’ll begin to wear it when I get to that point in time.”
Hassan sees the process of choosing to wear the hijab as a transformation.
“I watched my sister go through the transformation,” Hassan said. “I saw her reading more and getting more in tune with God. She obviously chose to do that and so did my mother.”
Hassan described her decision to not wear a hijab as not wanting to take away the value of what it means to her.
While the conversation about the hijab continues on, the choice to wear is up to each woman.
