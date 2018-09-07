While the returning student actors paced back and forth, murmuring practiced lines of their monologue in the basement of the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts, the freshmen waited patiently for their turn to showcase their acting skills in the Black Box.
Northwest Theatre hosted its fall semester auditions for both the freshman and transfer show, “Love/Sick” and the one acts, “A Fall Evening of One-Acts” at 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 with callbacks announced Aug. 29.
For the main stage play, “Same Time, Next Year,” students auditioned at 6 p.m.to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30 with callbacks announced Aug. 31.
This year garnered the highest freshman class auditions the theater department has seen in a long time with 31 students, including transfers. This outnumbered the total amount of returning students.
Freshman theater education major Sydney Brogdon was involved in theater all throughout her high school years from acting to directing to set work. She said she thought it was “awesome” that there were so many joining since theater is so inclusive.
“I love how theater is slowly expanding its horizons to everyone,” Brogdon said. “Like in my school when I started, there was barely anyone, and then when I got to my senior year, everyone from any type of other sports were there… Everyone was coming into the theater and realizing like, ‘Hey, wow. This is really inclusive.’ And that’s the main thing I love about theater. Anybody can do it, you just need to find your knack.”
For junior Payton Thompson, she definitely found her knack young, in her church play where she was a wise man complete with a beard. Even though she took a year off from acting, she came in ready with two monologues and a positive attitude.
While freshmen and transfers are allowed a cold read, returning students had to prepare two different monologues. Thompson chose “Search and Destroy” by Howard Korder and “The Incredibly Famous Willy Rivers” by Stephen Metcalfe.
“I feel really good because usually I get like really shaky and sweaty,” Thompson said after her audition. “I think I’m finally getting used to that part so I’m learning how to manage that but I mean we’re feeling good. I think it went well.”
Wendy King, who is a second year in the Masters in Applied Computer Science program, understands everyone gets nervous. She has directed numerous plays and one-acts before and is directing the upcoming mainstage play, “Same Time, Next Year.”
“I think the best advice is number one, remember to have fun. It’s called play for a reason,” King said. “And if you’re not having fun, then find something that you do have fun doing. The other biggest piece of advice is to make bold choices. That’s one of the clichés sort of. We want to see people try something. Even if they don’t have the courage… Even if it’s the wrong choice, if you have tried something, directors always appreciate that.”
King’s favorite part about directing and working on plays is the collaboration she witnesses whenever they’re putting together new performances. This not only goes for the cast members but also to everyone who helps set up the stage, the ushers and the technical crew.
Whether it be acting, lighting or set designing, anybody can help, even if they’re not a theater major. For many, this option opens up the doors of theater, especially for those still wanting to remain in the production.
