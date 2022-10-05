I have to admit something, this may hit close to home for some of you, so I apologize in advance. I’m having major Target withdrawals.
I don’t know what I was thinking when I decided to go to a college where the nearest Target is 40 minutes away. I am not equipped to live in these conditions, no one is.
For those of you who don’t understand the fad behind Target, let me explain — it's literally just the best thing to exist. Nothing compares to grabbing a Starbucks drink and walking around Target for an hour or two.
It should be a crime to have a college town without a Target. Where am I expected to buy my overly-priced shampoo and conditioner that has more chemicals than something you would find at the dollar store? What about the extremely unnecessary piece of furniture that costs more than I have in my bank account on any given week?
Don’t you dare tell me that I should be happy to have Walmart. Just about every other time I walk into that place, I’m greeted by a cart that screams and can’t stay straight. Target would never do something like that to me.
Not to mention, everytime I walk into Walmart, the first person that makes eye contact with me is the greeter that has the same will to be there as I do. When I walk into Target, everyone is smiling and having a good time — I wouldn’t trade it for a thing.
We have spent years talking about needing an Aldi’s in the old Walgreens, but the main conversation we should be having is the lack of a Target in this town.
