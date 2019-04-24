Notes from Robert Pippin’s trombone and Jiwon Choi’s piano harmonized and filled the Charles Johnson Theater April 17.

The hour-long recital included several pieces of music, each capturing the audience’s attention. However, none of the pieces were written for trombone.

The performance was titled “All For Not: A Collaborative Arts Performance With Music Not Written for Trombone.”

Assistant professor Robert Pippin said he played each song on his trombone despite the music being for a French horn and trumpet.

“The tunes I played that were written for French horn, I just read the French horn part. I just learned how to read the music different,” Pippin said. “(Another piece) I did was in treble clef, and I’m a bass clef instrument, so I just read that off as well.”

Alongside the pieces sounding unique due to the usage of the trombone, the highlight piece “Spiegel im Spiegel” included additional features.

In preparation for the piece, a backdrop rose to the ceiling revealing a wall of mirrors angled outwards at either end, and guest dancer Madeline Langenfeld with painter Michael Faris, a Northwest assistant professor, joined Pippin and Choi on stage.

While Pippin and Choi performed the 10-minute piece, Langenfeld performed a ballet and Faris focused on painting a piece from start to end.