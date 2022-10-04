A pale yellow house sits near the end of Second Street. This quaint looking house is the home of an organization that has done a lot for people in the Maryville community and beyond – the North Star Advocacy Center.
North Star is an organization that specializes in providing services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Its services are provided for victims and survivors in Nodaway, Gentry, Atchison, Holt and Worth counties. The mission of the advocacy center as stated on its website, is validating and empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence while working to influence a cultural change.
North Star was established in July 2002 under the original name “The Children and Family Center of Northwest Missouri.” The organization has continued to evolve by expanding its services throughout the two decades it has been serving members of nearby counties.
It assists with multiple aspects of domestic violence and sexual assault. Some examples are hospital and medical advocacy, court advocacy, a 24-hour crisis phone to reach a member of the North Star team, 24-hour shelter for survivors who need it and many more services. All of the services provided by the advocacy center are confidential and free of charge.
In 2021, it served a total of 321 clients with these various direct services, which consisted of 263 females, 21 males and 37 children. The advocacy center also received $35,294 in donated items during 2021.
Linda Mattson has been the executive director of the advocacy center since 2016. Mattson said that even though she is the director, she doesn’t feel much pressure in the job. The one thing she said she feels pressure about sometimes is advertising the advocacy center to the community.
“I feel that we’re always looking for ways to reach more victims,” Mattson said. “In that way, I feel pressure to get the word out about our services. Because it seems like no matter what we do, people still don’t know we’re here. I just want the word to get out.”
Court/Victim Advocate Meghann Kosman said most people assume the advocacy center is just a shelter for domestic violence survivors. Because of this, they think they have to stay in the shelter in order to receive the services provided, which is not the case, and many of them aren’t aware of the other services that are provided by the advocacy center.
“Once we call ourselves a domestic, sexual violence shelter, a lot of people will just dismiss and think ‘well I don’t need that service’ and then that leaves them unaware of the other services that we provide,” Kosman said. “I want people to know that those services are available too, not just the shelter.”
North Star is an organization that means many different things to the people who are a part of it. Mattson said for her North Star is a place where people can come and not be judged, and it’s a place where domestic violence survivors are given their control and power back.
Kosman said for her, North Star is a place where survivors can come to be believed and validated. Court Advocate Wyatt Williams said for him, North Star is a way to improve all five counties it serves, and a tool that can be used for good in the community. On-call Victim Advocate Julia Day said for her, North Star is exactly like the star that it’s named after, a guiding light in the darkness of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Being in a domestic violence relationship or having been sexually assaulted can feel like living in the darkness,” Day said in an email to The Missourian. “You feel so alone and as though no one can see you. You have nothing but the darkness, or abuse, surrounding you. The staff at North Star are meant to be a light to people who are quite literally stuck in the cycle.”
Mattson wanted people in the community to know North Star is there to help people always, no matter what the specific situation they are experiencing may entail.
“My team here will work and do whatever they need to to help,” Mattson said. “There are a lot of similarities to every situation, but every situation is unique. We really work hard to do whatever we can to help you with your unique situation.”
Day said North Star and the work it does in the community doesn’t just assist those who are experiencing physically abusive relationships.
“Domestic violence is not just physical,” Day said in an email to The Missourian. “It includes emotional abuse. So many people go without help because of the thought ‘well, they’ve never hit me.,’ but emotional abuse is domestic violence and can leave scars that will last longer than physical violence.”
Court Advocate Wyatt Williams said he wanted people in the community to know that North Star is not just an advocacy center for women, and it is open to anyone who has experienced domestic violence or sexual assault that is in need of assistance.
“We get the misconception that it’s a women’s shelter only, but that’s not true,” Williams said. “We know that this kind of crime doesn’t discriminate. We want to be the best for everybody.”
Mattson said she hopes North Star can help educate Maryville community members and community members of nearby cities about how much a problem domestic abuse and sexual assault really is.
“I think it’s something that the general public is still very unaware of,'' Mattson said. “Somebody they know is affected by this. We just want to keep working to reach people and let them know we’re here for them if they need it.”
Mattson said although there is a lot of work to do regarding educating people in the community, there are some community members who are very supportive of North Star and the work it does. She said that their support means a lot, and the advocacy center wouldn’t be there without the support.
Another big part of North Star is their volunteers and interns. Day said that volunteers are invaluable to North Star and their work.
“We love our volunteers and so many things that we do for clients could not be done without them.” Day said in an email to the Missourian. “Something as simple as coming to the shelter to watch a client’s child while that client is in a counseling session can immensely help the wellbeing and trajectory for a client.”
Northwest students who have interest in volunteering at North Star must be at least 18 years old to do so, and they must pass a background check and go through training before becoming a volunteer. For students who are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer for North Star, email Kosman at advocate1@northstarac.org
