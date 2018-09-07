Auditions for the orchestra began at 6 p.m. Aug. 28, at the Olive Deluce Fine Arts building. Students were given short excerpts from a music piece to rehearse in preparation for auditions.
The orchestra practices twice a week throughout the school year. Since string instruments are given more complicated parts, they require more attention and time to rehearse than other instruments.
Although the orchestra director, Robert Pippin, has been at Northwest for four years now, he gets to experience his first year as the lead conductor. Before becoming a Bearcat, Pippin acquired several years of musical experience at a variety of places throughout the United States.
He taught at Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, he directed the band at John Hopkins University. Pippin has even worked as a high school band director in Colorado for 13 years.
The director announced that the first orchestra concert of the year will be held Nov. 11.
“This first concert is a salute to veterans and contains a lot of other good music as well,” Pippin said.
Matthew McGrory, the bass instructor, returned to the orchestra for his third year. McGrory has been a bass teacher for 11 years now. He began teaching private bass lessons in 2007 and taught in public schools until 2014.
McGrory attended Northwest between 2005 and 2010. He said that he wanted to teach at Northwest so that he could obtain more experience at the college level.
Each year when auditions come around McGrory said he gets excited to hear each individual play their instrument. He said the most difficult part of being in an orchestra is all the time dedication it requires.
On the other hand, McGrory’s favorite part is being in a group and working towards the same goal. He shared some of his favorite words of advice that one of his students had given.
“Just go to class and show up with a reasonable attitude and you’ll be just fine,” McGrory said.
Freshman Dakota Hild tried out for orchestra. For her section, they were given four short excerpts for auditions. She spent around two hours total practicing. She has been playing the cello for eight years and was prepared to show the judges her wonderful talent.
“I tried out because I have been playing the cello since elementary school and because I plan to minor in music,” Hild said.
Though she was mainly thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the orchestra, she was a little nervous about putting enough time aside to practice throughout the year. Hild said she is most looking forward to improving her skills at playing the cello.
Audition results were posted Tuesday, giving the orchestra a total of 44 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.